DEXTER – Sharron Louise Thurston, 80, died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 16, 2019 at a Dexter health care facility. She was born Feb. 19, 1939 in Farmington, a daughter of Alston and Helen (Ladd) Thurston.

Sharron was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed playing cards and playing the piano.

She is survived by her daughter, Lorie and husband Philip Chabot of Dexter, two sons, Lee and wife Jenny Saulmer of Palmyra, and Greg and wife Kim Thurston of Livermore; one brother, Stirling Thurston of Sidney, one sister, Elaine Mace of Readfield; three special grandchildren, Brandon, Kimberly and Abby; and a special great-granddaughter, Hannah.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Morse’s Corner Cemetery, Corinna. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Dexter. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

