HORSE RACING

A 3-year-old filly collapsed and died after a workout at Del Mar, while another horse that was injured in a race on Nov. 10 was euthanized, making it four horses that have died since the track’s fall meet began Nov. 6.

Slewgoodtobetrue died in the barn area Sunday. A track spokesman says officials are awaiting the results of a mandated necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Trained by Peter Eurton, Slewgoodtobetrue had two wins in six career starts. Her last race was in April when she finished fourth in the Santa Anita Oaks.

Princess Dorian was euthanized Sunday after developing laminitis in both of her hind legs, a track spokesman said.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be the honorary starter for the 2020 Daytona 500, making him part of the pre-race ceremonies for the third consecutive year.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Brendon Todd got up-and-down for par on the final hole morning to close with a 3-under 68 and win the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his second straight victory in a remarkable turnaround.

Todd was tied with Vaughn Taylor when they were among 12 players who had to return to El Camaleon to complete the rain-delayed tournament. Todd holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole and looked to stretch his lead to two shots until he missed a 3-foot par putt on the 16th.

With no margin for error, he made par on the last two holes.

Taylor had a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that stopped one turn short of falling.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe and Marcos Giron, the 2014 NCAA singles champion for UCLA, have earned main-draw berths at next year’s Australian Open via the U.S. Tennis Association’s wild-card challenge.

Vandeweghe missed the 2019 Australian Open, part of about a 10-month absence from competition because of an injured right ankle.

OLYMPICS

DOPING: The International Olympic Committee signaled it would not welcome a blanket ban on Russian athletes as the World Anti-Doping Agency said it expects to rule next month on whether drug-testing data was manipulated.

IOC president Thomas Bach said he would not want Russians completely banned from the Tokyo Olympics next year.

