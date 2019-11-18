The Messalonskee High School Players will present the musical adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, and Nov. 22 and 23, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Messalonskee High School Performing Arts Center, 131 Messalonskee High Drive, in Oakland.

This classic work challenges us to embrace the diversity of the human condition. As can only be appropriate for such a theme, this production brings diversity to the stage, where a cast of students will be joined, for the first time in MHS theater history, by a choir of adults.

Faculty members from across the district have volunteered countless hours rehearsing the rich liturgical score that supports this story set in the famed cathedral, a score that poses additional challenges as it is in Latin. Further, in light of the hearing impairment of the central figure, two of our actors have worked to learn American Sign Language.

The theater crew has been working hard to bring not only the iconic bells to the stage but to prepare a massive two-level set to help tell the story of the tortured hunchback Quasimodo and his unrequited love for the gypsy Esmerelda. Though this musical includes songs from the Disney cartoon, audiences should be forewarned that this adaptation, though acceptable for all audiences, may be a little dark for very young children.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

For more information, call Sue Perrino at 465-9135.

