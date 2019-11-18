Waterville Junior High School has announced its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grade 7 — High honors: Corbin Anderson, Brenden Beckwith, Briana Burton, Teegan Carr, Brady Dyer, Viviani Faulkner, Sophia Ferris, Garrett Gendreau, Xavier Hamlin, Martin Hazlehurst, Lily Henkins, India Sky Hernandez, Sarah Johnson, Elijah Ker, Cassidy Mathieu, Nadia Morrison, Christopher Nawfel, Jennie Parkhill, Liam Pelotte and Donovan Porter.
Also, Kaethe Rice, Patrick Robinson, Cade Rogers, Emily Schisler, Keagan Tavares, George Taylor, Tobin Thibeau, Cormac Wilcox and Sadie Williams.
Honors: Dustin Bearce, Jazlynn Bouchard, Gage Chamberlain, Cheyanne Chapa, Emma Davis, Pierce Delaware, Isaac Dube, Maxwell Field, Savannah Hall, Hannah Healy, Jeremey Herz, Jade-Marie Howard, Benjamin Kitchin, Mariska Maguire, Estelle Mangual Delgado, Nevaeh Mason, Ella Minihan and Nathaniel Minot.
Also, Jeffrey Ogori, Mischa Pelletier, Emily Pinkham, D’Vantae Raymond, Dylan Roderick, Allexandriea Small, Zoie Small, Sean Sprague, Mandolin Tredeau, Alexander Turner, Kaydence Tuttle, Maeve Wilcox, Kaleb Willette and Tyree Williams.
Honorable mention: Katherine Arner, Kaihla Benito, Jaden Brunelle, Justice Gomez, Jada Inman, Joclynn Kaczorowski, Savannah Powell, Adalberto Santiago-Berrios, Kacey Sirois, Noah Stanphill, Lilly Taylor, Isabella Thomas, Devon Wilbur and Elianna Wilson.
Grade 6 — High honors: Calee Barrett, Caleb Bennett, Amelia Berls, Brooke Chamberlain, Derek Couture, Madison Gervais, Lucien Gross, Lucy Hallen, Piper Hamilton, Daniel Joler, Elijah LeVan, Chloe Masse, Chloe O’Rourke, Simon Renaud, Colby Tardif, Trevor Tardif, Kaelyn Treadwell, Samuel Withers and Yan Zhang.
Honors: Ibrahim Al Subaihawi, Ava Allen, Taylor Amuso, Anna Bearce, Isreal Carpenter, Felix Chapa, Ethan Cole, Brianna Cook, Isabella Cookson, Jaden Costain, Jaxson Cotnoir, Malia DeGracia Beadling, Rylee Derosby, Noah Drouin-Bryant, Kirsten Dyer, Jenelle Fox, Kierstyn Glidden, Jasmine Gogan, Ethan Goodrich and Sydney Grant.
Also, Edie Hamilton, Danikah Harrison, Nevae Humphrey, Brianna Jeror, Jaidyn Jordan, Caleb Kimball, Logan Lavway, Roslyn Leary, Matthew Martin, Nevaeh Mason, Joseph Mayo, Francesca Merrill, Kyleigh Parker, Noah Robertson, Benjamin Scott, Emma Soule-Milyaro, Cooper Tardiff, Dakotah Theriault, Delia Vaughan, Hunter Willett and Logan Wilson.
Honorable mention: Grace Blaney-Davis, Alyssa Bofia, Isabella Citro, Caleb Crowley, Isabelle Fournier, Augustus Graham, Alan Harvey, Piper MacArthur, Madysen Maheux, Starlyn McBreairty, Thomas Mooney, Tanisha Nickerson, Ryleigh Pease, Alanna Petell, James Rackliff, GraceLynn Ratte and Tre’ Vian Raymond.
Also, Jaelynn Sweet, Colby Upton, Ethan Veilleux, Jaiyden Veysey, Joaquin Withers and Christopher Yvon.
