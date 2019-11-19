IN ANSON, Monday at 9:01 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:15 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Swan Street.
10:44 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Lone Indian Trail.
10:59 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Marketplace Drive.
11:28 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Hospital Street.
12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.
1:32 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Edison Drive.
1:38 p.m., rescue officials responded to a report of an odor or leak of gas on Xavier Loop.
1:53 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Union Street.
3:07 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Riverside Drive.
3:20 p.m., a person was reported missing from State Street.
3:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on State Street.
4:30 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Boothby Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:32 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
5:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:06 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Bennett Street.
Tuesday at 3:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Middle Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 5:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:44 a.m., threatening was reported on Spring Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 7:56 a.m., theft was reported on Kingman Road.
10:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Burrill Street.
7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Marston Road.
2:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.
Tuesday at 7:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capen Road.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 6:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Huff Hill Road.
8:37 a.m., assault was reported on Canaan Road.
IN JAY, Monday at 10:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Community Drive.
1:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
Tuesday at 4:30 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Chesterville Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 8:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kings Ridge Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maxim Street.
Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on East Madison Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blue Rock Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 1:35 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:47 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Oak Hill Road.
10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Road.
1:58 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ferry Road.
4:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:25 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Heath Street.
3:08 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Powell Avenue.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 9:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
4:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Sibley Pond Road.
5:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Greeley Street.
IN RICHMOND, Friday at 10:27 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Gardiner Street.
Saturday at 9:50 a.m., fraud was reported on Lincoln Street.
11:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.
1:39 p.m., a complaint about threatening was made on Weeks Road.
4:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Beedle Road.
Monday at 4:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Gardiner Street.
IN RIPLEY, Monday at 1:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Ripley Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 6:10 a.m., auto theft was reported on Denbow Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 7:55 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
10:42 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Canaan Road.
11:51 a.m., mischief was reported on Heselton Street.
12:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.
1:34 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
7:13 p.m., threatening was reported on McClellan Street.
10:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawton Street.
IN STARKS, Monday at 8:04 a.m., theft was reported on Branns Mills Road.
IN STRONG, Monday at 8:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Montfort Drive.
5:54 p.m., assault was reported on Pillsbury Road.
IN THE FORKS, Monday at 5:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Troutdale Road.
11:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was again reported on Troutdale Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:32 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
10:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.
1:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
6:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Tuesday at 3:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.
IN WILTON, Monday at 6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road and High Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 6:07 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported at an unknown location.
2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.
2:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.
8 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Turtle Run.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:28 p.m., Brice Gammon, 39, of Andover, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.
IN RICHMOND, Friday at 4:16 p.m., Dale Hinote, 63, of Dresden, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) on Main Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:55 a.m., Andrew Lary, 27, of Ripley, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
4:31 p.m., Nicole Jean Bowden, 46, of Cambridge, was arrested on charges of terrorizing and criminal mischief.
Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., Michelle Marie Merry, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:19 p.m., Ryan Cook, 32, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a citizen report of a traffic offense on Central Avenue.
IN WHITEFIELD, Nov. 14, James A. Forbis, 36, of Buxton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Vigue Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:35 a.m., Rebecca Reece, 45, of Bristol, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 11:21 p.m., Lucas Haferman, 25, of Woolwich, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs) at Main and Center streets, following a traffic stop.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:52 p.m., Holly Ann Stillman, 52, of Norridgewock, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, following a report of shoplifting on Elm Plaza.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 6:17 a.m., a 12-year-old male was issued a summons on a charge of buying, possessing or using tobacco products as a minor on Rambler Road.
