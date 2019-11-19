IN ANSON, Monday at 9:01 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:15 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Swan Street.

10:44 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Lone Indian Trail.

10:59 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Marketplace Drive.

11:28 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Hospital Street.

12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

1:32 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Edison Drive.

1:38 p.m., rescue officials responded to a report of an odor or leak of gas on Xavier Loop.

1:53 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Union Street.

3:07 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Riverside Drive.

3:20 p.m., a person was reported missing from State Street.

3:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on State Street.

4:30 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Boothby Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:32 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

5:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:06 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Bennett Street.

Tuesday at 3:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Middle Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 5:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Bush Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:44 a.m., threatening was reported on Spring Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 7:56 a.m., theft was reported on Kingman Road.

10:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Burrill Street.

7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Marston Road.

2:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

Tuesday at 7:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capen Road.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 6:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Huff Hill Road.

8:37 a.m., assault was reported on Canaan Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 10:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Community Drive.

1:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 4:30 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Chesterville Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Monday at 8:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kings Ridge Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maxim Street.

Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on East Madison Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blue Rock Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 1:35 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:47 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Oak Hill Road.

10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Road.

1:58 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ferry Road.

4:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:25 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Heath Street.

3:08 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Powell Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 9:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

4:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Sibley Pond Road.

5:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Greeley Street.

IN RICHMOND, Friday at 10:27 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Gardiner Street.

Saturday at 9:50 a.m., fraud was reported on Lincoln Street.

11:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.

1:39 p.m., a complaint about threatening was made on Weeks Road.

4:03 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Beedle Road.

Monday at 4:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Gardiner Street.

IN RIPLEY, Monday at 1:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Ripley Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 6:10 a.m., auto theft was reported on Denbow Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 7:55 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

10:42 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Canaan Road.

11:51 a.m., mischief was reported on Heselton Street.

12:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bennett Avenue.

1:34 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:13 p.m., threatening was reported on McClellan Street.

10:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawton Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 8:04 a.m., theft was reported on Branns Mills Road.

IN STRONG, Monday at 8:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Montfort Drive.

5:54 p.m., assault was reported on Pillsbury Road.

IN THE FORKS, Monday at 5:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Troutdale Road.

11:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was again reported on Troutdale Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:32 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

10:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

1:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

6:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Tuesday at 3:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

IN WILTON, Monday at 6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road and High Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 6:07 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported at an unknown location.

2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

2:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.

8 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Turtle Run.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:28 p.m., Brice Gammon, 39, of Andover, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

IN RICHMOND, Friday at 4:16 p.m., Dale Hinote, 63, of Dresden, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) on Main Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:55 a.m., Andrew Lary, 27, of Ripley, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:31 p.m., Nicole Jean Bowden, 46, of Cambridge, was arrested on charges of terrorizing and criminal mischief.

Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., Michelle Marie Merry, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:19 p.m., Ryan Cook, 32, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a citizen report of a traffic offense on Central Avenue.

IN WHITEFIELD, Nov. 14, James A. Forbis, 36, of Buxton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Vigue Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:35 a.m., Rebecca Reece, 45, of Bristol, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 11:21 p.m., Lucas Haferman, 25, of Woolwich, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs) at Main and Center streets, following a traffic stop.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:52 p.m., Holly Ann Stillman, 52, of Norridgewock, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, following a report of shoplifting on Elm Plaza.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 6:17 a.m., a 12-year-old male was issued a summons on a charge of buying, possessing or using tobacco products as a minor on Rambler Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: