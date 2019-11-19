AUGUSTA – Beatrice A. Bragg, 98, of Augusta, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019, at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care Facility at Gray Birch in Augusta.

Beatrice was born on Sept. 12, 1921 in Waldoboro to Raymond Ledric Bagley and Shirley (Skay) Bagley. She attended local schools and graduated from Waldoboro High School, class of 1939. She married Thomas C. Bragg on Sept. 12, 1941 and had one daughter, Carol Jean Bragg.

Beatrice worked at Moody’s Cabins and the Paragon Button Factory. She also was an operator at the New England Telephone Company and Sylvania Electric. She also worked at Bragg’s Auto Parts in Augusta.

She was a member of the Menagha Grange in Waldoboro, and the Green Street United Methodist Church in Augusta.

She loved tending to her flower gardens inside and outside, cooking for family and friends, knitting afghans and reading inspirational books.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and community member.

Beatrice was predeceased by her parents; and her husband of 70 years, Thomas C. Bragg.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Bragg Skoglund and her husband John H. Gray of Brooksville; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Gray and husband Robert of Minneapolis, Minn., Kathryn Skoglund of Gulfport, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Gray and wife, Isaac Gray, Rebecca Gray, Rachel Gray, Mary Gray and Mykah Gray, all of Minneapolis, Minn.

Services for Beatrice will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main Street, in Waldoboro, with Reverend Kristin White officiating. Burial will be in the Shuman Cemetery following the service.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

