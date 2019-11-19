ANSON – Lillian (Carlson) Watson, 83, of Anson, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Oakland, Maine, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born in Madison on February 4, 1936, to Robert and Phyllis (Moody) Carlson. Lillian grew up on farms in Madison and North Anson, and was always proud to be a farm girl. She graduated from Anson Academy in the class of 1954 and then went on to attend Skowhegan Business School.

She met her future husband, Leslie Watson, when they were kids and his family moved in across the street. Lillian and Leslie married on May 28, 1960, in North Anson, after he returned home from the Navy. They were happily married for 25 years, until his passing in 1985. Lillian continued to love him dearly for the rest of her life.

In her early working years, she worked in the offices of North Anson Reel, Redington Hospital, and Knowles and Dressel. She later worked several decades at Medwed Shoe, Norrwock Shoe, and New Balance.

Lillian was a longtime resident of Anson, later moving to Norridgewock to live with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson for over 20 years. She greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends in both towns. She loved playing cards, listening to music, and going to church on Sundays. Lillian was a huge New England sports fan, cheering her loudest for David Ortiz, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski. She proudly supported and attended all the soccer games, tennis matches, and plays of her grandson.

She is survived by her treasured daughter, Lisa Frederick and husband, Ron, of Norridgewock; her beloved grandson, Austin Frederick, of Norridgewock; two much-loved sisters, Shirley Wilder, of Anson, and Caroline Hilton and husband Leslie, of Skowhegan; her special brother, Norman Carlson, of Anson; her dear sister-in-law, Glenys (Watson) Stewart, of Madison; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Phyllis (Moody) Carlson; her in-laws, Charles Alvin and Gladys (Parsons) Watson; the love of her life, husband, Leslie Watson; and her brothers-in-law, Richard Wilder and Richard Stewart.

The family would like to thank her longtime primary care provider, Dr. Ann Dorney, and the staff at Skowhegan Family Medicine; Redington Memorial Home; Bedside Manor, especially Julie, Scott, Michelle, Melissa, and everyone else who provided the best care possible for Lillie; and her Maine General Hospice team, especially Nicole, Desirae, and Chaplain Bill and Tilly the therapy dog.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Skowhegan Federated Church, 13 Island Ave., Skowhegan, with a gathering to follow in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be held in the spring at Sunset Cemetery in Anson, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison, Skowhegan, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to

MaineGeneral Health to benefit MaineGeneral Hospice. Please send your gift to:

MaineGeneral Health,

Office of Philanthropy,

PO Box 828,

Waterville, Maine 04903-0828

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous