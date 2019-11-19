OAKLAND – Bob Ellis passed away on Nov. 14, 2019 at home in Oakland at the age of 89 after a courageous battle against cancer. Bob took on cancer like he did all things in life: he cursed it mightily, said it would not get him down and one of his final utterances was to tell family he considered himself the happiest, luckiest man on the face of the earth.

Bob was born in Portland on March 16, 1930, the second of four children, to Irma and Chester Ellis. He and his older brother, 2nd Lt. Wallace Clayton “Bud” and sisters, Beverly and Olive grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School.

Bob’s early life was filled with personal adversity. His father died in 1938 when Bob was 8 years of age. His beloved brother Bud was killed at age 19 in World War II, flying as a reconnaissance pilot behind German lines, when Bob was 13. But he and the family persevered.

He excelled at school, played football and ran track, and his senior year he won the state championship in the high hurdles. He was never hesitant to discuss that wonderful day.

Bob graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 1951. He sailed around the world many times over in the Merchant Marines and had many stories to tell of those days. One day in Havana, Cuba he and shipmates were in a bar. There was an older man at the bar who engaged them in discussion. After a while he bought them a drink and identified himself: “Ernest Hemingway, the writer.”

After leaving the Merchant Marines, in March of 1955 he met the love of his life Janet Tomlinson in her hometown of Fallsington, Pa. They married on Nov. 19, 1955 and were just shy of their 64th anniversary when Bob died. Bob worked in industrial and commercial sales for 45-plus years. He and Janet had three children, Steve, Robert Jr. “Bud” and Liz. Steve was born in Pennsylvania. In 1958 the family moved to Bergen County, N.J., and eventually settled in Hillsdale. Bud and Liz were both born there.

Bob started on his commitment to public service in Hillsdale. He became a member of the volunteer ambulance service and one time helped a mother in the birth of her baby in the ambulance; on another, he revived a baby who had stopped breathing.

The family moved one town over to Woodcliff Lake in 1963 and Bob added a second full-time career to his day job: politics. He ran and won two races for town council and four times for mayor. He was in his fourth term as mayor when he and Janet moved to Maine in 1981 for a new job. All told, he served 16 years of elected public service in Woodcliff Lake and left with a raucous farewell bash and “Ellis Lane” named in his honor.

Back in his home state of Maine, Bob and Janet settled in Oakland and he worked 18 years for Sheridan Corporation as VP of sales. He left that job on a Friday afternoon and started his last career as the Code Enforcement Officer in Oakland the following Monday. He served in that capacity until he had to retire in April of 2018 following cancer surgery. He loved work- he only retired at the age of 88 due to his illness. He also served on the Planning Board, served on the Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, volunteered for the Salvation Army ringing bells, provided food to the Humane Society and regularly delivered food Janet prepared to the homeless shelter.

Bob is survived by Janet; Steve and wife Lori Ellis, grandson Michael and his wife Jess, grandson Zachary; son Bud and wife Laura Ellis, grandchildren Tommy, Clara and James; daughter Liz and husband Dan Muehl, granddaughter Courtney and husband Jake Monroe, grandchildren Delaney and Clayton. He leaves behind many friends and co-workers from a life of love, friendship and service.

Visitation will be held at Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church Street, Oakland, Maine, 04963 from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22; a celebratory memorial service, providing an opportunity to speak about Bob, will occur from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday as well. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Bay View Cemetery in South Portland.

The full obituary can be found on the Wheeler Funeral Home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either

Humane Society

Waterville Area

100 Webb Road

Waterville, ME 04901, or

Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area

304 Main Street

Waterville, ME 04901

