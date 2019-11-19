WINSLOW – Shirley A. (Coleman) Bourget passed away peacefully with her children by her side following a long battle with Dementia on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Shirley was originally from Sacramento, Calif., and moved to the Winslow and Augusta area 50 years ago. She worked at Hathaway, and Walmart, but her full commitment was being a homemaker and loving mother. Shirley took pride in her heritage of Native American (Cherokee). She enjoyed her dog, Maxwell, her three cats, crafting, and family times. She was predeceased by her parents, Sam and Gertrude. Shirley will be dearly missed by her children, Danny and his partner, Marlene, Jack, Al Jr., Jeff and his partner, Kathy, Ken and his wife, Amy, and her daughter and caretaker, Terrie and her partner, Greg; her sister, Norma; her grandchildren, Timothy and his wife, Serena, John Jr., Kurt and his wife, Ashley, Felicia, MacKenzie, Alli, Abbi, Allan, Evan, Natalie, Dustin, Thomas, and Joseph; her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Lucas, Brooklynn, Selina, Amiah, Aubrie, Kianna, and Emric; extended family, Paige, Keron, Samantha, Nicholas, Bridgett, and Alfred Sr.; her friend, Sandy; many nieces and other extended family members. The family would like to thank the Bernatchez and Lawrence families, Dr. Auger and staff at Four Seasons, Beacon Hospice and staff, Mount Saint Joseph, and Lawry Brothers Funeral Home. A celebration of Shirley’s life with visiting hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Fairfield American Legion from 3 to 5 p.m. Loved beyond WordsMissed beyond Measure An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

