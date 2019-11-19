SOUTH PASADENA Fla. – Walter Nixon passed away after a brief illness at Suncoast Hospice Center on Nov. 7, 2019, in Pinellas Park, Fla., at the age of 85.

Walter was born on Feb. 26, 1934 in Houlton, to John L. Nixon and Alice Barry Nixon. He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1952. After high school he worked for a short time at Bath Iron Works. He then went to work for the telephone company and retired in 1988 after 34 years.

He did contracting work after that which gave him the travelling bug. He spent time in Hawaii and New Mexico and Louisiana doing contract work and always said he wanted to go back to Hawaii, which he did. His other traveling was to Mexico and other Caribbean Islands a couple times a year.

He became a Florida resident in 1994 and would spend time in Maine in the summer on Webber Pond. He would host lobster feeds for the Nixon family and friends. His grandchildren were the lucky ones, he took each one on a trip of their choice when they graduated from high school. Memories they will have for a lifetime.

He played on the Florida Half-Century, Woodlawn League, Sons of Beaches softball teams over the years and most recently, since 2008, with the Kids and Kubs where he was still playing before his illness.

Walter is survived by his children, Deborah Champagne, Scarborough, Donna Nixon Gulfport, Fla., David Nixon Winthrop, Brenda Whitney and husband Peter, Augusta, Bradley Nixon and wife Wanda, Windsor; sibling Robert Nixon, Winslow. Walter is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Fiandaca and husband Greg, Jessica Champagne and husband Michael Foley, Chris Brawn, Katie Bucklin and husband Joseph, Cassie Nixon, Jake and Shawn Kelley. He is also survived by longtime companion, Heather Traficante; great-grandchildren, Adeline Fiandaca, Lyla Fiandaca, Niah Bucklin, Kayleigh Bucklin, Joseph Foley.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Jack Nixon, Joseph Nixon and sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Boudway; as well as his first wife, Patricia Skonberg Blethen and Shannon Jordan.

A funeral will be held at St. John Vianney on St. Pete Beach, Fla., as well as a celebration of life in Augusta, Maine, both at a later date.

The family would like to thank Freedom Square Rehabilitation, St. Anthony Hospital as well as their staff members and Palliative Dr.Donald Semmler for his advice and compassion during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice or follow the link to make a donation to this wonderful Hospice Center. https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/

Suncoast Hospice Mid Pinellas Woodside

6770 102nd Avenue N.

Pinellas Park, FL 33782

