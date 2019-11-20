IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:23 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Church Hill Road.

10:22 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

11:01 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:58 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on State Street.

2:02 p.m., fraud was reported on Boothby Street.

2:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Western Avenue and Whitten Road.

2:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

3:57 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

4:39 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

4:54 p.m., theft was reported on State Street.

4:57 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Bolton Hill Road and South Belfast Avenue.

6 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Old Winthrop Road.

7:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:15 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.

7:53 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Hicks Road.

9:25 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

11:03 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Interstate 95.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 7:19 p.m., fraud was reported on Augusta Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 3:56 p.m., mischief was reported on Lazy Lane.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 5:53 p.m., harassment was reported on McNally Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Neal Street.

4:45 pm., a complaint about an animal was made on Brunswick Avenue.

9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 4:30 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Chesterville Road.

4:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., fraud was reported on East Madison Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 5:57 p.m., assault was reported on Prescott Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 7 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on U.S. Route 202.

IN NEW PORTLAND, suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 6:29 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

10:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Northwest Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 11:14 a.m., vandalism was reported on Sas Drive.

12:29 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Washington Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawton Street.

12:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:46 p.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:23 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Union Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 1:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dexter Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:55 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on College Avenue.

11:31 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

12:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Moor Street.

1:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

1:38 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

3:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Plaza.

4:10 p.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

4:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

10:07 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:19 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Elm Street.

IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 3:21 p.m., a burglary was reported on Perkins Beach Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:21 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 5:10 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:38 p.m., Jessica Ashley-Tuttle Tape, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a well-being check on Swan Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:50 a.m., Laura Knox, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:12 p.m., Michael Matie, 39, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

8:47 p.m., Michael Maillet, 28, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9:48 p.m., Jacob Carlton, 32, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., Michelle Merry, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of assault of an officer and domestic violence assault.

11:57 a.m., William Smith, 22, of Detroit, was arrested on charges of assault, operating a vehicle without a license and violating conditions of release.

12:37 p.m., Phil Dulude, 51, of Orland, was arrested on two charges of operating under the influence, three counts of violating conditions of release and one count of operating with a suspended license.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:10 p.m., Sage Thomas, 19, of Pleasant Street, was arrested on a warrant.

10:06 p.m., Katie Danforth, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of theft, violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended license.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:32 a.m., Corinna Rose Miller, 47, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Northern Avenue.

10:03 p.m., a 17-year-old Augusta male was issued a summons on a charge of possession of marijuana following a motor vehicle stop on Bangor Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:09 p.m., Joel Whitney, 34, of Benton, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

