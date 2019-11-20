IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:23 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Church Hill Road.
10:22 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
11:01 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:58 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on State Street.
2:02 p.m., fraud was reported on Boothby Street.
2:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Western Avenue and Whitten Road.
2:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.
3:57 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.
4:39 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.
4:54 p.m., theft was reported on State Street.
4:57 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Bolton Hill Road and South Belfast Avenue.
6 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Old Winthrop Road.
7:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:15 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Water Street.
7:53 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Hicks Road.
9:25 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Road.
11:03 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Interstate 95.
IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 7:19 p.m., fraud was reported on Augusta Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 3:56 p.m., mischief was reported on Lazy Lane.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 5:53 p.m., harassment was reported on McNally Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
11:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.
IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Main Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Neal Street.
4:45 pm., a complaint about an animal was made on Brunswick Avenue.
9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Brunswick Road.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 4:30 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Chesterville Road.
4:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., fraud was reported on East Madison Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 5:57 p.m., assault was reported on Prescott Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 7 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on U.S. Route 202.
IN NEW PORTLAND, suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 6:29 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Mile Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.
10:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Northwest Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 11:14 a.m., vandalism was reported on Sas Drive.
12:29 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Washington Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawton Street.
12:50 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:46 p.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:23 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Union Street.
IN STARKS, Tuesday at 1:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dexter Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:55 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on College Avenue.
11:31 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
12:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Moor Street.
1:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.
1:38 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
3:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Plaza.
4:10 p.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.
4:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.
10:07 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
7:19 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Elm Street.
IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 3:21 p.m., a burglary was reported on Perkins Beach Road.
IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:21 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.
5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 5:10 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:38 p.m., Jessica Ashley-Tuttle Tape, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a well-being check on Swan Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:50 a.m., Laura Knox, 32, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
12:12 p.m., Michael Matie, 39, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
8:47 p.m., Michael Maillet, 28, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
9:48 p.m., Jacob Carlton, 32, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., Michelle Merry, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of assault of an officer and domestic violence assault.
11:57 a.m., William Smith, 22, of Detroit, was arrested on charges of assault, operating a vehicle without a license and violating conditions of release.
12:37 p.m., Phil Dulude, 51, of Orland, was arrested on two charges of operating under the influence, three counts of violating conditions of release and one count of operating with a suspended license.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:10 p.m., Sage Thomas, 19, of Pleasant Street, was arrested on a warrant.
10:06 p.m., Katie Danforth, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of theft, violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended license.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:32 a.m., Corinna Rose Miller, 47, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Northern Avenue.
10:03 p.m., a 17-year-old Augusta male was issued a summons on a charge of possession of marijuana following a motor vehicle stop on Bangor Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:09 p.m., Joel Whitney, 34, of Benton, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Podcast: Gridiron Gurus, State Championships
-
Maine Crime
Man accused of using gun to threaten girlfriend and her mother in Scarborough
-
Maine Crime
Man wanted on national arson warrants arrested in Lyman
-
College
College notebook: Colby men’s basketball experiments early in season
-
Boys' Basketball
Boys basketball: New coach Troy Norton has a vision for Mt. Blue’s future