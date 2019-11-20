SEATTLE — Another slow start from No. 25 Washington was quickly erased by a jolt from Nahziah Carter.

Three of them, actually.

Carter’s trio of highlight dunks midway through the first half sparked Washington’s run to take control, and the Huskies pulled away for an easy 72-53 win over the University of Maine on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Stewart dominated on the interior and scored 16 points, Quade Green added 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting, and the Huskies (3-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season after falling to No. 20 Tennessee last weekend on a neutral court in Toronto.

Andrew Fleming and Nedeljko Prijovic led the Black Bears (1-3) with 18 points each. Maine was unable to overcome shooting just 33 percent and committing 14 turnovers in the first half.

Washington started sluggishly for the fourth straight game, but quickly got its offense ignited thanks to Carter. Washington scored 15 straight points midway through the first half, including a trio of highlight dunks from the junior. Carter’s first came off a lob from Jaden McDaniels. He added another lob dunk from Green and capped his five minutes of highlights with a windmill dunk on a breakaway that gave Washington a 32-13 lead.

The Black Bears concluded a rare cross-country road trip with an expected result. Maine fell at Portland last Saturday before making the trip to Seattle. On Sunday, the Black Bears will face Division III Maine Maritime at the Portland Expo at 3 p.m.

The schedule after that will be far tougher for Maine with games at Connecticut and at defending national champion Virginia. The trip to the Northwest wasn’t Maine’s longest of the season. The Bears will travel to Hawaii for a game on Dec. 29.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous