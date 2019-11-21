IN ANSON, Wednesday at 2:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Hall Street.

IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 2:55 p.m., theft was reported on Brighton Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

3:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Eastern Avenue and Arsenal Street.

4:37 p.m., a strong-arm robbery was reported on Capitol Street.

5:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

5:15 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Stone Street.

5:18 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Meadow Road.

5:26 p.m., forgery was reported on Malta Street.

5:37 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Whitten Road.

9:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

9:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mill Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 7:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Andrew Ham Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 6:23 a.m., automobile theft was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

1:32 p.m., theft was reported on Island Avenue.

4:40 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

Thursday at 7:23 a.m., mischief was reported on Industrial Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 10:19 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Wilton Road.

2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quebec Street.

11:57 p.m., assault was reported on Perham Street.

Thursday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

7:57 a.m., assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 6:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 5:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burton Street.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 4:03 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Main Street.

7:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 2:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 5:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:07 p.m., theft was reported on B Street.

6:33 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Stinson Street.

IN RIPLEY, Wednesday at 4:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sevey Road.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 10:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Parker Way.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 7:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

8:23 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

11 a.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.

12:50 p.m., theft was reported on Dudley Corner Road.

1:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

7:13 p.m., harassment was reported on West Front Street.

11:44 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Malbons Mills Road.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:14 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

9:53 a.m., a protection order was served on Main Street.

11:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Green Road.

11:37 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Webb Road.

12:16 p.m., a protection order was served on Sanger Avenue.

12:33 p.m., a protection order was served on Sanger Avenue.

1:06 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported receiving bad checks.

3:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:08 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on College Avenue.

6:33 p.m., a caller from Union Place reported someone was missing.

8:51 p.m., a caller from Union Place reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Grove Street.

11:10 p.m., a fight was reported on Water Street.

11:24 p.m., a fight was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 4:13 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 2:02 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Lessard Street.

6:30 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hallowell Street.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellevue Street.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallaire Street.

10:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:36 a.m., Gary F. Smith, 54, of Bradford, was arrested on three warrants following a traffic stop near Second Avenue and Hospital Street.

9:24 a.m., Heather Doray, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

5:29 p.m., a 17-year-old male was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order on Mud Mill Road.

Thursday at 1:06 a.m., Brian Coutu, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of probation, two counts of criminal mischief, violating conditions of his release, assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a reported domestic disturbance on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., Lucretia Ann Raymond, 53, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

7:26 p.m., Jonathan M. Leavitt, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:46 a.m., Joshua M. Labonte, 29, of Fairfield was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:08 a.m., Shawne Randall Gardner, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

4:07 p.m., Steven Paul Kechejian, 59, of Arlington, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:55 p.m., Dale F. Thistle, 72, of Quebec City, Canada, was arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday at 8:07 a.m., Caleb Michael Roy, 27, of Burnham, was arrested on a motion to revoke probation.

8:21 a.m., Login Armstrong, 19, of Waldo, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., Kevin Pelletier, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., Robin J. Sheehan, 63, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 6:05 p.m., Angie May Soucy, 41, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Knowles Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:38 p.m., Jonathan P. Boyorak, 45, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on the Gardiner-Randolph Bridge.

