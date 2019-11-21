SKOWHEGAN — A fire that spread into the attic of a Skowhegan home caused some damage but no injuries, officials said.
The blaze started in the chimney of a residence on 337 Malbons Mills Road, according to Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard. It was reported to authorities at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday.
“Crews were able to knock it down fairly quickly,” Howard said.
The Skowhegan chief said that “some framing timbers and some sheetrock” were damaged and estimated that repairs would cost between $2,000 and $3,000.
The Malbons Mills Road property is home to Tessier Farm, though Skowhegan firefighter Matt Quinn said the fire occurred in the family’s on-site residence, not the farmstead. A call to the family-run meat and dairy farm was unreturned Thursday afternoon. It has been in operation for more than 15 years, according to the Tessier Farm website.
A property value report from the Skowhegan Assessor’s Office lists Jason C. Tessier as the owner of 337 Malbons Mills Road.
Fire and rescue crews from Skowhegan, Fairfield, Madison and Norridgewock responded to the call Wednesday night.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Absent witnesses close to Trump hover over impeachment
-
Sports
College hockey: Colby men look ahead to Bowdoin rivalry
-
News
‘You’re my hero’: Author Sarah Perry and lead detective reflect on infamous cold case
-
College
UMaine hockey team hot entering weekend series at Northeastern
-
Local & State
Colby’s Dare Northward Campaign hits $500 million mark