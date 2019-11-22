IN AUGUSTA, 7:08 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Church Hill Road.

7:54 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Child Street.

10:25 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Winthrop Street.

12:54 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Fairbanks Street.

2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Melville Street.

9:45 p.m., an assault was reported on Stephen King Drive.

Friday at 1:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Darin Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 10:38 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Knowles Road.

7:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Healy Pass Drive.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 9:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Unity Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 9:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 7:23 a.m., mischief was reported on Industrial Road.

10:29 a.m., theft was reported on Pirate Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

7:57 a.m., an assault was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

12:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Lamkin Road.

2:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Holley Road.

Friday at 8:46 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:02 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Winter Street.

8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Street.

Friday at 3:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Gardiner Area High School on West Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 11:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

4:38 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Piney Heights Drive.

7:03 p.m., a noise complaint was made by a caller on Route 202.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 11:42 a.m., theft was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Skowhegan Road.

2:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 9:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Salmon Run Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Circle.

1:01 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Ridge Road.

1:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:31 a.m., fraud was reported on Colby Street.

9:57 a.m., fraud was reported on Elm Plaza.

11:46 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

4:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

4:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

4:44 p.m., theft was reported on Concourse.

5:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.

7:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Court.

7:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 3:33 p.m., a 2014 Honda sedan driven by Carol Audette, 69, of Winthrop, struck a 2014 Honda sport utility vehicle driven by Julia Hickey, 76, of West Gardiner, while Audette’s vehicle was turning left from Route 202 onto Winthrop Center Road and Hickey’s vehicle was traveling eastbound toward Manchester on Route 202. Hickey was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Winthrop Police Chief Ryan Frost.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:54 p.m., Kasey M. Toothaker, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Water Street. After being released, in an unrelated incident at 8:28 p.m., Toothaker was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 on Bridge Street.

2:23 p.m., Christopher J. Macdonald Jr., 19, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

3:53 p.m., one person was arrested following a traffic stop on Western Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:52 a.m., Brandon Flagg, 30, of Jay, was arrested on a writ for prosecution.

11:50 a.m., Erika Marchetti, 41, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating with a suspended license.

9:05 p.m., Shane Gray, 54, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation.

9:25 p.m., Justine Boyd, 26, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:48 p.m., Cheryl C. Clark, 67, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:07 a.m., Caleb Roy, 27, of Burnham, was arrested on a charge of burglary.

8:21 a.m., Login Armstrong, 19, of Waldo, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

3:01 p.m., Jonathan Leavitt, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and aggravated assault.

8:29 p.m., Samantha White, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Suzanna M. Butler, 24, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a car accident on Western Avenue.

2:15 p.m., Courtany L. Hanley, 27, of Dresden, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Bridge Street and State Street.

5:05 p.m., Joshua G. Devito, 25, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following a reported assault on Bridge Street.

11:08 p.m., Christina L. Merrill, 39, of Hallowell, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Memorial Drive.

Friday at 12:29 a.m., Amanda S. Grasse, 31, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 9:26 p.m., Pamela J. Parsons, 55, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Winthrop Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:46 a.m., Joshua Wintle, 30, of Dexter, was issued a summons on a charge of theft.

11 p.m., Jennifer Stanphill, 26, of Skowhegan, was issued a summons on a charge of theft.

