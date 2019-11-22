WATERVILLE — The Hathaway Holiday Stroll will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 Hathaway Creative Center, 10 Water St.

Those who attend can stroll the historic halls at Hathaway and join Common Street Arts, Hathaway Mill Antiques, The Robin’s Nest, and Waterville Brewing Company as they host a diverse array of holiday events perfect for adults looking to create, shop, and have fun.

Common Street Arts will have the holiday bazaar until 8 p.m. Common Street Arts studio will host a Natural Dyed Silk Scarves class for some fun hands-on accessory making. Tickets for the class are limited.

Hathaway Mill Antiques will host a Holiday Spectacular Sale and Tree Raffle. Drawings for winners will take place at 7:30 p.m. In the spirit of the season, all raffle proceeds will support the George Mitchell Elementary School lunch program in Waterville and the Winslow and Vassalboro elementary schools.

The Robin’s Nest will offer a collection of wreaths, flowers and decorations for the holiday season.

While making holiday cards, treat yourself to a refreshing pint at Waterville Brewing Company. Free card materials will be available for anyone who would like to be creative while enjoying one of the locally crafted brews. Holiday cards can be made for the veterans at the Togus VA Medical Center.

For more information, visit watervillecreates.org, or call 616-0292.

