LITCHFIELD – Howard E. Campbell, 90, of Litchfield, died November 18, 2019, in Auburn.

He was born the son of Alvah and Jewel Campbell. Howard attended local schools and then worked for 36 years for Maine Department of Transportation, then for 10 years as a school/sports bus driver for Litchfield school system.

Howard married the love of his life, Gladys, on June 18, 1949, and this past year they celebrated 70 years together.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, and Litchfield Grange. Howard was also a 61-year-member of the Litchfield Farmers Club and the NRA. Howard enjoyed camping, spending time at his cottage, visiting friends and family. He had a real gift at building and fixing things. He worked on genealogy of his family and was in parades and events with his homemade antique car and calliope.

He was predeceased by his parents and his mother-in-law, Freida Frost. Survivors include his wife Gladys; son, Thomas Campbell and his wife Jennifer; son, James Campbell and wife, Samantha, all of Litchfield; sisters, Beverly Lamoreau and companion, Roland Pushard of W. Gardiner, and Nancy Bosse of Lisbon. Brothers, Marty and wife, Joanne Campbell, David and wife, Liza Campbell and Mark and Laura Campbell all of Lisbon; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life is planned for a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House for all their support and care. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Androscoggin Hospice House, C/O Androscoggin Home

Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave

Auburn, ME 04210

