NAPLES, Fla – It is with great sadness that we announce, after a long illness, the passing of our sweet mother, Wilda B. Nelson, on Nov. 12, 2019. Wilda was born May 5, 1931 to (Alma) Pearl (McDermott) Graham but was raised by Charles and Eva (Stuart) McDermott.She is survived by her children: daughter, Kathleen A. Holbrook, Kathy’s children, Katina Holbrook, Paula Biggs (Ryan), and Steven Holbrook (Alisha); her son, Wayne O. Nelson and his wife, Leslie with their children Logan Adkins (Bre’Anna Moore), and Grace Nelson; her daughter, Bonita E. (Nelson) Nabozny and her husband, Mark, their children, Ranae Adams (Garrett) and Melissa Campbellton (Dennis). Wilda has 21 great-grandchildren and three great- great-grandchildren. Her cousin Lois (Crawford) and Dale Perkins along with her husband Norman enjoyed many wonderful times together, traveling, camping, and pranking one another. She is also survived by her loving neighbors, Emile and Irene Cardali.Those who passed before her and welcomed her home with open arms are her husband, Norman E. Nelson; her parents, Pearl and Clifford Graham and guardian parents, Charles and Eva McDermott; her stepbrother, John Graham, her sister and brother-in- law, Emogene (Nelson) and Kenneth Workman along with their son, Galen Workman; her aunt, Mary Crawford- and cousin-in-law, James Martin.Wilda had a business degree in bookkeeping where she used her craft working for her brother-in-law, Kenneth, and later for a bank in Augusta. She then spent many years at the Maine Bankers Association where she met her lifelong friend, Pat Williams, from Sebring, Fla. She remained at MBA until her retirement and where she and Norman became snowbirds to Florida. Wilda enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, camping and her all-time favorite, shuffle board.Wilda was one of the key founding members of the Belgrade Bible Church that started in a grange hall in Belgrade Depot. The church was later built and still remains active on Rt. 27, Belgrade, Maine.A graveside service will be held in the summer of 2020 and will be announced at a later time.To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.comArrangements are entrusted to Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to her granddaughters:(Melissa Campbellton) churchChurch Hill Baptist Churchc/o James WileyP.O. Box 5190Augusta, ME 04332

