IN ANSON, Friday at 5:13 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Valley Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

7:36 a.m., a complaint about threatening was made on Sunset Avenue.

9:14 a.m., theft was reported on Pierce Drive.

9:37 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Spring Road.

11:41 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Hospital Street.

1:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

1:34 p.m., a well-being check was performed on State Street.

4:19 p.m., an animal well-being check was performed on Patterson Street.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Allenwood Park Road.

Saturday at 1:58 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Glenridge Drive.

3:29 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 11:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stoney Park Road.

Saturday, 10:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

IN CORINNA, Saturday at 11 a.m., assault was reported on Waite Hill Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Abbies Way.

12:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Police Plaza.

Saturday, 9:50 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 3:44 p.m., mischief was reported on Old Ferry Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 1:46 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Greenville and Maple streets.

IN MADISON, Friday at 2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Drive.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on MRI Drive.

12:11 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:46 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

8:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Street.

9:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

9:28 a.m., theft was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

10:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West River Road.

11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:16 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

3:30 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:34 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Center Street.

6:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brackett Plaza.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:38 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Bay Street.

7:11 p.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Street.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 12:28 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Green Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday 6:17 a.m., Eric Mackey, 33, of Randolph, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

10:03 a.m., a person was arrested following the report of disorderly conduct on Mount Vernon Avenue. No further details were available at press time.

11:36 a.m., a 16-year old was arrested on a warrant on Swan Street.

8:11 p.m., James Yates, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault (priors, domestic violence) and aggravated assault, following a report of disorderly conduct on Bangor Street.

9:06 p.m., Harold W. Enman, 51, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, operating under the influence (alcohol) one prior (refusal), and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

Jamie E. Enman, 36, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

IN VASSALBORO, Friday at 6:44 p.m., Cinque J. Witherspoon, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating with suspended registration, operating a vehicle without a license, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. 19-78714

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:38 a.m., Ricki Matthew Gould, 24, of Corinna, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, operating while license suspended or revoked and motor vehicle speeding.

7:21 a.m., Jason D. Givhan, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

7:56 a.m., Billie Jo Doane, 46, of Dixmont, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and three warrants.

4 p.m., Derek A. Pomeroy, 32, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, 12:23 a.m., Taylor A. Pelletier, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:38 a.m., Austin Bing, 24, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit.

3:06 p.m., Skylar Woods, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

9:50 p.m., Alivia Gordon, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession and violating condition of release.

9:50 p.m., Scott Gordon, 49, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing, violation condition of release and a warrant.

Saturday, 12:06 a.m., Mark Cote, 58, of Blacksburg, Virginia, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

