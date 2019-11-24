IN ATHENS, Sunday at 1:44 p.m., theft was reported on East Ridge Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:35 am., needles were recovered on Swan Street.

9:13 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

10:05 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on State Street.

10:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

12:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stephen King Drive.

12:19 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Westview Street.

12:28 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Cedar Street.

1:18 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on North Street.

1:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Eight Rod Road.

2 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Commercial Street.

2:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Patterson Street.

4:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.

5:16 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

6:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

7:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cedar Street.

7:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

8:08 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Northern Avenue.

9:20 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Water Street.

Saturday at 2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORINNA, Saturday at 11 a.m., assault was reported on Waite Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 3:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Six Rod Road.

7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

11:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Police Plaza.

Sunday, 1:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

11:42 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 12:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:21 p.m., a late report of assault was made on Commercial Street.

Sunday, 1:07 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Canaan Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 7:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

10:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Powers Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 12:50 p.m., threatening was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

9:13 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:21 a.m., a drug offense was reported on May Street.

1:10 p.m., a hit and run was reported on JFK Plaza.

1:45 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:55 p.m., theft was reported on Mathews Avenue.

2:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.

3:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

5:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Messalonskee Avenue.

6:42 p.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.

7:44 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Main Street.

11:25 p.m., assault was reported on Mount Pleasant Street.

Sunday, 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.

12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

5:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:48 a.m., theft was reported on Veteran Drive.

ARRESTS

Saturday at 3:39 p.m., Anthony James Williams, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) and criminal mischief on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:03 p.m., Miranda L. Lessard, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) and violating conditions of release on Civic Center Drive.

9:12 p.m., Nathanial Cannon, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and a warrant following a motor vehicle stop at Townsend Road and High Ridge Drive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:05 p.m., Bruce Dyson Billings, 57, of Holbrook, Mass., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:50 a.m., Nikeshia Knight, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

9:24 p.m., Joel Kidd, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.

9:52 p.m., Gregory Aucoin, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:16 p.m., Thomas G. Powers, 51, of Westwood, Mass., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:34 p.m., Eric Johnson, 48, of Indialantic, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:55 p.m., William Doody, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday, 1:01 a.m., Kyle J. Weeks, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

