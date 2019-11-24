IN ATHENS, Sunday at 1:44 p.m., theft was reported on East Ridge Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:35 am., needles were recovered on Swan Street.
9:13 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Western Avenue.
10:05 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on State Street.
10:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
12:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stephen King Drive.
12:19 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Westview Street.
12:28 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Cedar Street.
1:18 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on North Street.
1:24 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Eight Rod Road.
2 p.m., a gas odor was reported on Commercial Street.
2:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Patterson Street.
4:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.
5:16 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
6:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
7:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cedar Street.
7:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
8:08 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Northern Avenue.
9:20 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Water Street.
Saturday at 2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CORINNA, Saturday at 11 a.m., assault was reported on Waite Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 3:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Six Rod Road.
7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.
11:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Police Plaza.
Sunday, 1:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
11:42 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 12:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
4:21 p.m., a late report of assault was made on Commercial Street.
Sunday, 1:07 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Canaan Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 7:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.
10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
10:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Powers Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 12:50 p.m., threatening was reported on Greenwood Avenue.
2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.
3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.
7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.
9:13 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:21 a.m., a drug offense was reported on May Street.
1:10 p.m., a hit and run was reported on JFK Plaza.
1:45 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
1:55 p.m., theft was reported on Mathews Avenue.
2:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.
3:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.
5:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Messalonskee Avenue.
6:42 p.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.
7:44 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Main Street.
11:25 p.m., assault was reported on Mount Pleasant Street.
Sunday, 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.
12:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
5:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:48 a.m., theft was reported on Veteran Drive.
ARRESTS
Saturday at 3:39 p.m., Anthony James Williams, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) and criminal mischief on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:03 p.m., Miranda L. Lessard, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500) and violating conditions of release on Civic Center Drive.
9:12 p.m., Nathanial Cannon, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and a warrant following a motor vehicle stop at Townsend Road and High Ridge Drive.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:05 p.m., Bruce Dyson Billings, 57, of Holbrook, Mass., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:50 a.m., Nikeshia Knight, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
9:24 p.m., Joel Kidd, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child.
9:52 p.m., Gregory Aucoin, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
10:16 p.m., Thomas G. Powers, 51, of Westwood, Mass., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
11:34 p.m., Eric Johnson, 48, of Indialantic, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
11:55 p.m., William Doody, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Sunday, 1:01 a.m., Kyle J. Weeks, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
