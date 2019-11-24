SMITHFIELD – Matthew Gilford Pratt, 88, of Smithfield passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at his home in Smithfield.He was born on April 19, 1931 in Carlisle, NB, Canada, a son of Foy G. Pratt and Inez M. Shaw. He was educated in Canada. In his early teen’s he worked on ships in the great lakes where he received on the job education that served him through out his life. On June 6, 1950 he moved to the United States. A big life change for a nineteen-year-old young man. This move showed his courage, independence and his love for the thrill of adventure. After his big move he proudly joined the United States Army. He served in Germany as Military Police during the Korean War. He was a proud member of the American Legion and the VFW. Matt was a man who could do all. He spent many years as an electrician and a master plumber. He worked at Dead River Company until he retired to open his own company L & M Service. He was self-employed until his full retirement.Matt and his wife Lena always dreamed of having a cottage by the lake which they were able to make a reality. Sadly, their first cottage was destroyed by fire but later they were able to rebuild the cottage they had always wanted. In the early 80’s Matt fulfilled another lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. He then bought a Cessna that the family all enjoyed, they made many memories flying. He was a giving, loving, kind and warm-hearted man that enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He touched the life of many in a meaningful way. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.He is predeceased by his parents; his loving wife Lena (Thebarge) Pratt, his sisters, Ester, Ruth, June and Berle, as well as brother Raymond; and a son-in-law Robert Farnham.Matt is survived by his children, Rhys Pratt and his wife Darlene of Topsham, Eugene McLean and his wife Barbara of Richmond Corner, New Brunswick, Canada, Dana Daigle and his wife Andrea of Winslow and Dawn Farnham of Presque Isle; his grandchildren, Steven, Brandy, Jenny, Dana, Norbert, Andy, Kait, Josh, Jessi Matt, Evan and Ben; great-grandchildren, Cody, Camden, Avah; and his brother Merle Pratt and his wife Dawn of Nova Scotia; his constant companion and best friend, his dog Foxy, who enjoyed sitting on his lap every night before bed. He is also survived by two special friends, Roy Gallant and Dick Arnold, if you ever met him, you would probably end up as friends, he was that kind of man.Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St. Madison. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Christ Community Fellowship Church, 43 Maple St., Madison. Please wear your favorite plaid shirt and jeans, suspenders are optional. Burial will be on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, view online obituary and share obituary and service information on social media please visit our website www.gibersonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:The American Lung Association 490 Concordia Ave. Saint Paul, MN 55103

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous