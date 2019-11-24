AUGUSTA – Eric Michael Ryan, 30, died by suicide on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Augusta. His depression, and later his addiction and what came of it, cost him his life.Eric was born May 11, 1989 to Cecelia (Cormier) of Augusta, and Jeff Ryan, of Texas. He grew up in Augusta and attended schools in the area. He was employed by Tire Warehouse in Augusta.Eric was a quiet, shy person who was well-liked by those who took the time to know him. He was a hard worker who enjoyed concerts, fishing, fairs and amusement parks, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his children. Eric was the kind of person who would help you move. He was kind and generous to those he cared for. He loved animals and was a natural horseman. He was good with his hands and could sew, knit, and make origami. He enjoyed figuring out how things worked and taught himself simple wiring and code-writing/breaking as a youth. He will be sorely missed by all those who really knew him.Eric is survived by his stepson Brayden and daughter Lucy of Chelsea, and an infant son L.J. Ryan of Clinton; his mother and stepfather Cecelia (Cormier) and Jerry Corey of Clinton; his grandmother Sandra Adkins of Ohio, his grandfather Robert Ryan of Mississippi; his uncle Carl Cormier Jr. and wife Beth Anderson Cormier of Georgia, his uncle Marc Cormier of Auburn, uncle Shannon and his wife Brenda Cormier of Sidney; cousins Jessica and Jeb Cormier, Oscar and Zachary Gagnon, all of Augusta, Cassie Smith of Auburn, Amy Pelletier of Vassalboro, Kristen Cormier of Sidney, and Noah Kirouack of Hobe Sound, Fla. Due to the circumstances surrounding his passing, Eric was cremated privately. A memorial will be scheduled for a future date.Donations may be made in Eric’s memory to:Teen Challenge Maineand NAMI Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous