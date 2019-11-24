WINTHROP – Gladys Muriel Blanchard, 89, passed away peacefully, with loved ones by her side on Nov. 16, 2019.

Gladys was born on July 24, 1930 in Winthrop, the seventh of nine children of the late Frank H. Hyatt and Alice (Anderson) Hyatt. Siblings included Frank Hyatt Jr. (Sonny), Margery Bellemare, Alice McLaughlin, Marion Cobb, Teresa Goodson (Tead), Alma Buckley, Richard Hyatt (Buzzy), and Mary Hall.

Gladys graduated from Winthrop High School in 1949. During her high school years, she enjoyed singing with the Catholic Choir and was often the soloist for Masses and weddings. In high school, Gladys worked at the soda fountain in St. Ledger’s Store on Main Street in Winthrop, where she met the love of her life, Richard William Blanchard, Sr. Two years later they were married on Dec. 27, 1949 – Gladys was 19 years old and Richard, 23. Gladys continued to sing all of her life and shared a love of music with her husband Richard, as he accompanied her on the piano.

Gladys is survived by her sister Mary Hall of Alpharetta, Ga; and her 13 children, Joseph Blanchard with wife Maureen and children Joseph Jr. (his wife Megan and children Jason and Allison), Carol and Michael; Paul Blanchard children Jessica, Jefferson and Jamieson; Thomas Blanchard and children Melody, Ian, Caitlin (her husband Sam Harris and son Will), Christopher and Nathan; Mary Sampson, husband Roger and children Leah (daughter Piper), and Eric; Katherine Hamilton, husband Ken and children Rachel and Isaac; John Blanchard, wife Sorna and daughter Jaya; Janet Blanchard; Richard Blanchard Jr.; Robert Blanchard, wife Jean and children Mary Claire, Caroline and Jane; Michael Blanchard, wife Kim and children Hannah and Elle; Andrew Blanchard; Daniel Blanchard, wife Wendy and children Victoria, Nicolas Ryan, and William Nathaniel; and Diane Anglin, husband Kirk and children Ryan, Evan and Miles.

Gladys and Richard were devout Catholics and steadfast in their faith. Together they gave countless hours to helping others and supported many Catholic charities. For many years, Gladys served as an active member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Women’s Club, holding every officer’s position including President. During these years, she was presented with the first ever “Mother of the Year” award.

Relatives and friends will honor and remember Gladys’ life by gathering for visiting hours at the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 20 Lake St., Winthrop Reception following.

Final resting place will be Glenside Cemetery in the spring of 2020.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to:

Winthrop Food Pantry

P.O. Box 82

Winthrop, ME 04364

