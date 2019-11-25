Buxton police are asking that any sightings of feral swine in town be reported immediately to Animal Control Officer Adele Jones.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants communities in Maine and across the nation to report any sightings of feral swine or escaped domestic pigs, according to a post on the police Facebook page Monday.

According to a map on the federal website, feral hogs, which are a growing problem nationally, have yet to be sighted in Maine.

Feral hogs are ranked as one of the 100 worst invasive species in the world. They cause more than $1.5 billion of damage annually to crops, natural resources, private property, and cultural and historical sites, according to the USDA.

Feral swine are the same species as farm-raised pigs. They are descendants of escaped or released pigs and are called many names including wild boar, wild hog, razorback, piney woods rooter and Russian boar. The USDA website describes the animals as “a dangerous, destructive, and invasive species.”

Government officials said the pig’s geographic range is expanding and its populations are increasing nationally. Over 6 million feral swine have been found in 32 states, the USDA says in a video on its website.

Buxton police said that escaped domestic pigs can quickly revert to feral behavior. Police are urging members of the public not to approach feral hogs because they are known to be aggressive.

Sightings can be reported by calling Buxton police at 629-5178, or the U.S. Wildlife Services office in Augusta at 866-487-3297.

