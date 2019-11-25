IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

10:29 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Cony Street.

10:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Road.

11:17 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Cony Street.

11:56 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Parkview Terrace.

2:24 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Summer Haven Road.

2:43 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Court Street.

5:20 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:22 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Pleasant Hill Road.

8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Monday, at 12:37 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Cony Street.

IN AVON, Sunday at 1:25 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abena Shores Drive.

Saturday at 4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowles Road.

Sunday at 11:15 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 27.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 5:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Drive.

6:12 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Russell Street.

Sunday at 9:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 8:46 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Middle Street.

Saturday, 9 a.m., a missing person was reported on Davis Road.

4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

10:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Front Street.

Sunday, 10:51 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

Monday, 7 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:21 a.m., fraud was reported on Libby Hill Road.

3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beech Street.

4:25 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Highland Avenue.

8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

9:02 p.m., an assault was reported on West Street.

Saturday at 1:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Highland Avenue.

2:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Middle Street.

4:57 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported near Plummer Street and Central Street.

5:42 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Central Street.

8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Sunday at 8:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Adams Street.

10:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alexander Drive.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 1:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 2:45 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Densmore Court.

5:21 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Densmore Court.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 11:19 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Worthing Road.

7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Sunday at 3 p.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported on Prescott Road.

6:28 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 7:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Loop Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 7:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Iron Bridge Road.

Sunday, 4:30 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN ROME, Saturday at 2:42 p.m., theft was reported on Nickerson Lane.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jandreau Way.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 4:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Red Bridge Road.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Monday, 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN STRONG, Friday at 8:34 p.m., a missing person was reported on North Main Street.

Monday, 6:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Cool Street.

9:57 a.m., theft was reported on Louise Avenue.

11:18 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

12:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

12:26 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:33 p.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

Monday, 2:35 a.m., a missing person was reported on Gray Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indiana Road.

IN WILTON, Friday at 3 a.m., a burglary was reported on Depot Street.

4:15 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

Saturday, 7:15 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Orchard Drive.

7:44 p.m., assault was reported on Jay Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 2:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Avenue.

2:58 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Bay Street.

3:47 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 10:07 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Hutchins Drive.

11:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Morton Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:13 p.m., Galen Steven Belden, 31, of China, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 11:25 a.m., Samuel L. Waterman, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, operating with a suspended registration, operating while licenses suspended or revoked, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a motor vehicle stop at Dennis Hill Road and Canty Lane.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Seth Claude Tozier, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 11:43 a.m., Hayley M. S. Choate, 22, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of operating while licenses suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on the Interstate 295 on ramp.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:44 p.m., an unknown individual was arrested on an unknown charge following the report of a general disturbance on North Belfast Avenue. Augusta police could not provide a full report by press time.

