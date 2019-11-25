IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
10:29 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Cony Street.
10:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Road.
11:17 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Cony Street.
11:56 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Parkview Terrace.
2:24 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Summer Haven Road.
2:43 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Court Street.
5:20 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:22 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Pleasant Hill Road.
8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Monday, at 12:37 a.m., a wild animal complaint was made on Cony Street.
IN AVON, Sunday at 1:25 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abena Shores Drive.
Saturday at 4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowles Road.
Sunday at 11:15 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 27.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
7:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.
IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 5:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Drive.
6:12 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Russell Street.
Sunday at 9:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 8:46 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Middle Street.
Saturday, 9 a.m., a missing person was reported on Davis Road.
4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
10:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Front Street.
Sunday, 10:51 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
Monday, 7 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 11:21 a.m., fraud was reported on Libby Hill Road.
3:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Beech Street.
4:25 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Highland Avenue.
8:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.
9:02 p.m., an assault was reported on West Street.
Saturday at 1:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Highland Avenue.
2:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Middle Street.
4:57 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported near Plummer Street and Central Street.
5:42 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Central Street.
8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.
Sunday at 8:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Adams Street.
10:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alexander Drive.
10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Monday at 1:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 2:45 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Densmore Court.
5:21 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Densmore Court.
IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 11:19 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Worthing Road.
7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
Sunday at 3 p.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported on Prescott Road.
6:28 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
IN JACKMAN, Monday at 7:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Loop Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 7:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Iron Bridge Road.
Sunday, 4:30 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
IN ROME, Saturday at 2:42 p.m., theft was reported on Nickerson Lane.
IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jandreau Way.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 4:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Red Bridge Road.
11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
Monday, 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
IN STRONG, Friday at 8:34 p.m., a missing person was reported on North Main Street.
Monday, 6:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Cool Street.
9:57 a.m., theft was reported on Louise Avenue.
11:18 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
12:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
12:26 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:33 p.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
Monday, 2:35 a.m., a missing person was reported on Gray Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indiana Road.
IN WILTON, Friday at 3 a.m., a burglary was reported on Depot Street.
4:15 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.
Saturday, 7:15 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Orchard Drive.
7:44 p.m., assault was reported on Jay Street.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 2:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Avenue.
2:58 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Bay Street.
3:47 p.m., threatening was reported on Clinton Avenue.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 10:07 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Hutchins Drive.
11:48 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Morton Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:13 p.m., Galen Steven Belden, 31, of China, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 11:25 a.m., Samuel L. Waterman, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, operating with a suspended registration, operating while licenses suspended or revoked, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a motor vehicle stop at Dennis Hill Road and Canty Lane.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Seth Claude Tozier, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 11:43 a.m., Hayley M. S. Choate, 22, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of operating while licenses suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop on the Interstate 295 on ramp.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:44 p.m., an unknown individual was arrested on an unknown charge following the report of a general disturbance on North Belfast Avenue. Augusta police could not provide a full report by press time.
