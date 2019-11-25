CHINA — Local officials released stipend money Monday night for China’s three volunteer fire departments.

The move follows a five-month delay prompted by concerns about the departments’ compliance with federal labor laws.

China’s four-person Board of Selectmen voted 3-0 to grant the town meeting-approved $30,000 to the China Village, South China and Weeks Mills fire departments.

Selectperson Donna Mills-Stevens abstained, saying voting on the issue would conflict with the oath of office she took to uphold state and federal laws.

Selectmen waived a previous requirement that the three chiefs sign a memorandum of understanding before being able to access the funds after the chiefs made it clear in an October Morning Sentinel article that they would not sign the document. Heath said they had already pledged to sign the memorandum at a July meeting, a claim China Village Fire Chief Tim Theriault denied.

The memorandum of understanding, or MOU, would have formalized the requirement that the fire chiefs outline how they pay out stipend funds to volunteers in order to receive the town-issued funds.

Town Manager Dennis Heath said that without seeing those calculations, he could not verify whether the departments were breaching the Fair Labor Standards Act. The federal law states that volunteer stipends cannot exceed 20% of what a full-time employee would be paid.

The chiefs since provided the calculation method, which has been approved by the Maine Department of Labor. The U.S. Department of Labor has not yet weighed in on the issue.

To reflect ambivalence over the decision, newly appointed Chairman Ron Breton’s motion to allow the disbursement came with “the understanding that the volunteer fire departments are liable for compliance with state and federal law in the disbursement of those funds and must itemize to the town how the funds are paid out.”

“We as the elected officials of the town are responsible and accountable to the taxpayers for all expenditures authorized by the residents,” Breton said, reading from a prepared statement before putting a motion on the table.

“We are required to follow and enforce those laws. This is all the MOU was stating and asking for. We were just reenforcing the legal requirements that even though they do not sign the MOU, those legal requirements are still in place.”

Before this year, the fire chiefs did not specify how they allocated funds, which led to concerns about whether the leaders had been overpaying their volunteers, threatening the volunteer status of the departments and whether ranking officials “double-dipped” by collecting a flat rate for their leadership as well as a per-call reward.

The conditions for issuing firefighter stipends have polarized the town, pitting municipal government against the three, long-reigning fire chiefs. Most recently, Selectman Jeff LaVerdiere cited the issue as cause for his resignation in October, which left the board without a tie-breaking vote.

The board agreed Monday to fill LaVerdiere’s seat during the March 3 presidential primary vote to avoid spending money for a single-race ballot and to give candidates time to acquire the required signatures to run.

