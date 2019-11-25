After an eight-year playing career in the Major Leagues, Portland native Ryan Flaherty confirmed to the Press Herald on Monday that he has accepted a coaching position with the San Diego Padres.

Flaherty, 33, will serve as quality control coach for San Diego, reuniting him with former Orioles teammate Manny Machado.

Originally a first-round draft pick of the Cubs, Flaherty was a Rule 5 selection by Baltimore who spent six seasons under manager Buck Showalter as a utility infielder before joining Atlanta in 2018.

He signed with Cleveland in 2019 and spent much of the season with Triple-A Columbus before returning to the big leagues in September, when he appeared in 14 games.

A graduate of Deering High, Flaherty played every position but catcher and center field in his major league career, which included playoff action in 2012 and 2014 with Baltimore and 2018 with Atlanta.

MARINERS: Seattle finalized a $24 million, six-year contract with first baseman Evan White, a unusually large deal for a player who hasn’t appeared in a game above Double-A.

Seattle announced the contract Monday after White completed a physical. The agreement includes options for 2026-28 and likely will cover all the years White would be eligible for salary arbitration.

n Nestor Cortes Jr. has been traded from the New York Yankees to Seattle for $28,300 in international signing bonus pool allocation, the remainder of what the Mariners had available to deal.

REDS-BLUE JAYS TRADE: Cincinnati acquired right-handed reliever Justin Shafer from the Blue Jays for cash. Shafer has pitched for Toronto the last two seasons. He appeared in six games in 2018 and made 34 appearances last season, going 2-1 with a save and a 3.86 ERA. Shafer walked 32 batters in 48 innings.

INJURY: Free agent left-hander Rich Hill had surgery on his pitching elbow and is likely to miss the first half of next season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Hill’s surgery was not announced.

Rather than have Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Hill had what is called primary revision surgery, the person said. This type of surgery usually requires a shorter recovery time, and Hill is expected to start throwing by the end of April, the person said.

