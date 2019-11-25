SOUTH CHINA – Adelbert M., a.k.a. “Del”, Carney, 98, of Route 3, South China, died Nov. 21, 2019, at VA Maine Healthcare Center at Togus after a brief illness. He was born in Pownal, Maine, on February 3, 1921, the son of Francis Carney and Edith (Reed) Carney.

Mr. Carney served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Prior to his retirement in 1989, he was employed as maintenance and operations foreman for the General Services Administration for 34 years.

Mr. Carney was a member of St. Michael Parish and Maine Antique Tractor Club.

His wife, Jacqueline (Beaulieu) Carney, predeceased him on Sept. 4, 2015. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Potrepka and Jennie Sharp; four brothers: Calvin Carney, William Carney, Charles Carney and Couver Carney; two sons, Adelbert “Sonny” Carney and Arthur Carney, and one grandchild, Jeffery Carney.

He is survived by five grandchildren: Dennis, Scott, Michael, Jean and Kimberly; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 29, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine, where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, at a later date.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

