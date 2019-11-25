FAIRFIELD – Barbara A. Meservie, 56, passed away unexpectedly in her home, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

She was born on November 2, 1963, in Waterville, the daughter of Gloria A. Robinson and the late Alan A. Sabins of Fairfield. She attended Lawrence High School, class of 1983.

After she finished high school, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter L. Meservie and had two wonderful kids with him. Following his passing at an early age, she raised them on her own for several years.

Barbara enjoyed many things; helping people out when she could. She enjoyed working in the food pantry, doing crafts, going camping, and fishing. She loved being a firekeeper at pow-wow’s (Native American Gatherings), and loved to go on walks in nature, but her most favorite thing of all was spending time with her family and having big cook outs.

She was predeceased by Walter L. Meservie, her husband of ten years; and her father, Alan A. Sabins.

Barbara is survived by her mother, Gloria A Robinson; two brothers, Alan (Buddy) Sabins and his companion, and James (Jimmy) Sabins and his wife and their two kids; her daughter, Barbara Ann and her spouse, Conrad Edwards Jr. and their three boys; her son, Walter L Meservie and his wife, Amy and their four kids; a son-in-law, Derrick Berry; her native walk beside of 7 years, John Gray; along with her many uncles and aunts; nieces and nephews; extended family/native family; and friends.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Burial will take place in the spring.

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

