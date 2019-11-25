15th Annual Festival of Trees

Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and, starting next week, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Through Dec. 29. Dyer Library & Saco Museum, 317 Main St., Saco, free admission. sacomuseum.org

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Festival of Trees at Dyer Library and Saco Museum. This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World, and you’ll see a sparkling array of trees, wreaths and holiday displays decorated with that international theme in mind. There are plenty of other festive activities and events happening in both buildings throughout the holiday season, so be sure to check their website for family-friendly ideas.

Nubble Lighthouse Lighting

3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Nubble Lighthouse, 11 Sohier Park Road, York. free. yorkparksandrec.org

The Nubble Lighthouse becomes a seaside holiday headquarters for a few hours each year, and thousands flock to enjoy it. The annual lighting features free hot chocolate and cookies from The Sohier Park Committee, performances by children’s singer-songwriter Judy Pancoast, the First Parish vocal quartet and York High School Chamber Singers, roaming carolers from a local production of “A Christmas Carol,” visits and photos with Santa Claus and his reindeer, Dasher and Dancer, and, of course, basking in the glow of thousands of twinkling lights. At 5 p.m., members of the Finatics Dive Club of New Hampshire will perform an unusual Christmastime feat to the left of the lighthouse, and although we won’t let the cat out of the bag, you’ve likely never seen anything quite like it. Can’t make it on Saturday? Take comfort in knowing that you can see the lighthouse lit from sunset to midnight through New Year’s Day.

‘The Nutcracker’

2 p.m. Sunday. Dunaway Center, 23 School St., Ogunquit, free. ogunquitperformingarts.org

Here’s a chance to catch a screening of a seasonal gem, with free admission, free parking and even free holiday treats. Mikhail Baryshnikov and Gelsey Kirkland are in peak glory in the 1977 Emmy-nominated “The Nutracker,” also featuring dozens of members of the American Ballet Theatre. With Tchaikovsky’s score and E.T.A. Hoffman’s tale of a fabled Christmas Eve dream, the film is a 78-minute fantasy filled with striking choreography, costumes, sets and wonderment.

