BALTIMORE — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied the request of attorneys to hear an appeal of imprisoned “Serial” podcast subject Adnan Syed.

The 39-year-old Woodlawn, Md., man has been serving a life sentence since 2000, when he was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend 18-year-old Hae Min Lee the year before. The case became the subject of “Serial,” a 12-episode podcast from 2014 that revisited the evidence and Syed’s defense in the trial.

The record-breaking podcast created a groundswell of support for a new trial. A Baltimore circuit judge in 2015 granted Syed’s request for a hearing, at which testimony was presented from an alibi witness who was featured in “Serial.” Retired Judge Martin Welch, who had denied Syed’s previous request for a new trial, vacated Syed’s conviction in June 2016 and ordered a new trial.

The Maryland attorney general’s office appealed Welch’s ruling in August 2016. In March 2018, Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals upheld Welch’s ruling. However, the Maryland Court of Appeals this past March decided to deny Syed a new trial and reinstated his conviction. Maryland’s highest court determined his initial trial was deficient after Syed’s attorney failed to follow up with the witness who was later featured in “Serial,” but it ruled the evidence against Syed was still strong and the court had not prejudiced Syed.

Syed’s lawyers filed a petition with the Supreme Court in August amid the ongoing public support for a new trial. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh urged the Supreme Court to reject their bid and to maintain the state court ruling that keeps Syed behind bars.

Monday’s decision from the nation’s highest court adds a new chapter to the public debate on Syed’s factual innocence or guilt. Attorney Rabia Chaudry, Syed’s friend, author of “Adnan’s Story,” and the catalyst behind former The Baltimore Sun Sarah Koenig’s first season of “Serial,” has told The Sun she believes Syed’s Muslim heritage blinded police and prosecutors to the errors in their investigation.

Syed has argued his trial lawyer failed him by not calling an alibi witness, Asia McClain. She claimed to have seen Syed in the Woodlawn public library during the time of Hae Min Lee’s murder.

Syed was convicted after a witness, Jay Wilds, said he helped Syed bury her body. Wilds’ testimony has been questioned over the years, and most recently, documentary filmmakers have said Wilds spoke to them and offered an account of the crime that was different from what he told police.

More than 7,000 cases are petitioned to the Supreme Court each year, but justices take up only about 2%.

