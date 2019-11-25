CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Lottery Commission approved a sports-betting contract with DraftKings on Monday, paving the way for the state to become the second in New England to allow wagering on games.

The Executive Council, an advisory body to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, voted Monday to approve the six-year contract to operate sports books in the state with the possibility of two, two-year extensions. DraftKings will pay the lottery 51 percent of gross gaming revenue for mobile and 50 percent of gross gaming revenue from retail locations.

The New Hampshire Lottery expects that sports betting on DraftKings mobile app to start in January. Physical locations for sports betting are expected to be up and running by late winter or early spring.

“We moved fast to get this done, and the deal is a win for NH,” Sununu tweeted. “We are partnering with a world-class company to provide a first-rate customer service experience. With today’s vote, everyone will now be able to bet on @TomBrady and the @Patriots in time for this year’s Super Bowl.”

The move comes several weeks after residents in Berlin, Claremont, Laconia, Manchester and Somersworth voted to permit the operation of physical sports book retail locations in their communities.

A state law allows anyone over 18 to participate in online sports betting. It also allows the state to set up a “sports book” retail location to facilitate sports betting. That will be allowed through as many as 10 physical sports book locations and as many as five online sports books.

“Today’s affirmative vote begins a partnership with DraftKings that will offer our players an exciting opportunity to participate in sports betting with a trusted partner,” said Charlie McIntyre, New Hampshire Lottery’s executive director.

“The introduction of sports betting will broaden the appeal of the New Hampshire Lottery and engage new and existing customers, while generating millions of dollars in additional revenue to support education.”

Rhode Island is currently the only New England state that has launched sports betting. The one-year anniversary of the launch is Tuesday. Revenue has fallen well short of projections in most states with legalized sports betting.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 paved the way for states to allow sports betting. It is underway in 13 states.

Along with its mobile app, DraftKings will oversee physical sports book operations in New Hampshire. The council also amended the contract for a second company, Intralot, which provides the technology for the lottery. It will provide some sports bets on machines already selling lottery tickets and pay the lottery 19.25% of gross gaming revenue.

Earlier this year, the lottery released a scoring summary for the potential online vendors and retailers looking to offer sports betting in New Hampshire. DraftKings had the top scores in mobile and retail networks. Intralot was the top company for the lottery channel.

