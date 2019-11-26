IN ATHENS, Monday at 11:21 a.m., theft was reported on Harmony Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:10 a.m., a gas or oil spill was reported on Front Street.

8:51 a.m., child abuse offenses were reported on Washington Street Place.

11:30 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Riverside Drive and Two Mile Brook Road.

Noon, a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Neighbor Lane.

12:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

1:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Elm Street.

1:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Road.

1:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Western Avenue.

1:59 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.

2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

2:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Haven Road.

4:21 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported near Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.

4:27 p.m., fraud was reported on Wildwood Road.

4:47 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

4:49 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

5:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

6:04 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cedar Street.

8:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Summer Street.

Tuesday at 12:20 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mill Street.

12:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

IN CHINA, Monday at 1:51 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Morrill Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:11 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Tardiff Road.

9:12 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

2:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Burrill Street.

4:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

7:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

1:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

Tuesday at 12:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Perham Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 3:08 p.m., an animal problem was reported near Central Street and Brunswick Avenue.

5:15 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Bartlett Street.

5:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:46 a.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 7:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Loop Road.

12:30 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 9:56 a.m., theft was reported on Franklin Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 9:17 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Buker Road.

9:35 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Upper Pond Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 6:52 p.m., theft was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 7:53 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 7:16 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 41.

Tuesday at 1:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Breezy Acres, just off of Pond Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 6:32 p.m., vandalism was reported on River Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:28 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Old County Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:02 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.

Tuesday at 3:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hubbard Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Ridge Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 12:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Blake Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 10:47 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Powers Road.

3:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Park Street.

8:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hartland Avenue.

IN ROME, Monday at 5:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wooster Hill Road.

5:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wooster Hill Road.

9:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 4:43 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Middle Road.

8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pam Cor Drive.

9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Sidney Recreation Area.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

11:10 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.

11:43 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on West Front Street.

12:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Coburn Avenue.

2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN STRONG, Monday at 6:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Webb Road.

11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Louise Avenue.

11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dennis Court.

3:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Court.

3:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

3:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:13 p.m., fraud was reported on Morgan Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

Tuesday at 2:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pat Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 7:05 p.m., a family fight was reported on Hazzard Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:50 a.m., Bruce W. Tillson, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:02 p.m., Sierra L. Small, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a reported traffic complaint on Riverside Drive.

IN JEFFERSON, Nov. 20, Robert N. Benner, 36, of Bristol, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, possession of a firearm by prohibited person and illegal possession of a firearm on Martin Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:18 p.m., James Croxford, 22, of Colby Street, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following a report of a domestic dispute on High Street.

10:25 p.m., Jeremiah Gamblin, 20, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

10:25 p.m., Spencer Gordon, 19, of North Street, was arrested on a probation hold and on a charge of consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Monday at 2:19 p.m., Bruce Bowen, 52, of Canaan, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a property damage accident on Tardiff Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 5:48 p.m., Jason Ouelette, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 8:09 a.m., Katrine Rimes, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested on a writ.

8:30 a.m., Christopher Elliott, 42, of Madrid, was arrested on a writ.

2:21 p.m., Michael Gatcomb, 36, of Fayette, was arrested on charges of theft, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, operating with a suspended license, criminal speeding, failure to stop for an officer, driving to endanger, attaching false plates, endangering the welfare of a child, failure to stop for a police officer and failure to register a vehicle.

6:44 p.m., William Wheeler, 38, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:25 p.m., Jerry Hawes, 20, of Madison, was issued a summons on a charge of consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: