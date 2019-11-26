WATERVILLE — Freshman Cindy Giandomenico scored a pair of goals as the Colby College women’s ice hockey team equaled its best start in 18 years on Tuesday night.

Sophomore goalie Nina Prunster made 20 saves for her first shutout of the season as the Mules posted their fifth straight win to open the season with a 5-0 win over the University of Southern Maine in a non-conference game at Alfond Rink.

Hailey Rohall, Izzy Tegtmeyer and Lexi Cafiero also netted goals in the victory. Lauren Klein and reigning New England Small College Athletic Conference player of the week McKinley Karpa each handed out a pair of assists.

With the victory, Colby (5-0-0) matched its start to the 2001-2002 season. That year, the Mules won nine of their first 10 games.

After a scoreless first period against USM (3-5-0), scored three times in a span of 9:15 in the second period to blow the game open. Giandomenico’s first goal came only 53 seconds into the middle period, and she scored her second 1:11 into the third to make it 4-0.

