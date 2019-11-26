BANGOR — The organizers of a popular folk music festival in Bangor have decided to discontinue the event because of financial reasons.
The American Folk Festival took place for the 18th time this year. Organizers say it was the final edition of the yearly three-day event.
Organizers said the event “celebrated the roots, the richness and the variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food.”
Public donations supported the event. The festival board of directors chair Nicole Gogan says the decision to discontinue the folk festival was “a financial decision” because the board saw “no clear path forward that could be responsibly taken.”
She said the decision to end it was “incredibly difficult.”
The event began in 2002 as the National Folk Festival.
