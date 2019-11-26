RICHMOND – Jonathan Wade Severance, 49, died Nov. 19, 2019 at his home.

He is survived by his mother, Andrea Gilpatrick and stepfather, Wilbur Gilpatrick; sisters, Jennifer Severance and Crystal Chamberland, and brothers, James Severance Jr., Nathaniel Gilpatrick, and Joseph Gilpatrick. Jonathan is also survived by nieces, Angelica Lamoreau, Ruth Cumberland, and Taylor Gilpatrick, nephews, Robert Lamoreau, Alexander Lamoreau and his wife Alexis, Noah Morgan and Peter Cumberland; two very special great-nephews, Coby and Robert Lamoreau, one great-niece, Aleah Godin; as well as many aunts, uncle and cousins.

Jonathan was predeceased by his father, James W. Severance Sr.; maternal grandparents, Muriel and Fostell Taylor, and paternal grandparents, Beverly Carr and Earl Severance of West Gardiner.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Calvary Foursquare Church, Old Brunswick Rd., Gardiner. Following the service, a reception will be held at the church.

