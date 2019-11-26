BANGOR and Belfast – Mary Janet Peterson, 94, passed away peacefully Nov. 20, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born April 15, 1925 in Corinna, the daughter of Irving and Hildred (Nichols) Wentworth.

She attended school in Dexter and following graduation she worked for the Federal Government in Portland and Bangor. She married Stanley W. Peterson Sr. in September 1947. They spent their married life living in Belfast where she worked for Selective Service and FHA. They retired in 1975 and started spending their winters in Jensen Beach, Fla. where she worked at Holiday Out after the passing of Stanley in 1985. She continued to spend winters in Florida until 2012 when she moved to Boyd Place in Bangor. As with all places she lived, she made many dear friends at Boyd Place.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; her brother, Herbert Wentworth; her daughter-in-law, Arneta Peterson and her son-in-law. James Brunette.

She is survived by her sons, James Peterson and wife, Mary-Lou, Stanley Peterson and wife, Rachel, a daughter, Sharon Brunette; grandchildren, Matt, Jesse, Danny, Kevin, Vova, Amanda, Brian, and Erica; great-grandchildren, Addie Soren, Boden, Brooklyn, Calvin, and Ruslan, grandstepchildren, Emma, and Robie.

Lastly, the family wanted to give their thanks and appreciation to St Joseph’s Home Healthcare and Hospice for all their tender loving care and support.

Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with the family 3-5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Boyd Place, 21 Boyd Street, Bangor. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor, with Andrew Files, Chaplain of St. Joseph Hospital, officiating. All are invited to share conversation and refreshments at the Family Reception Center of Brookings-Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor, immediately following the service, Saturday.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com

Those wishing to remember Mary in a special way may make gifts in her memory to

St. Joseph Home Healthcare and Hospice

P.O. Box 1638

Bangor, ME 04402-1638

