IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harmony Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:09 a.m., a dog-at-large animal complaint was made on Jefferson Street.
8:58 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
9:36 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Civic Center Drive and Bond Brook Road.
12:13 p.m., fraud was reported on New England Road.
12:24 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Stephen King Drive.
12:39 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.
12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wade Road.
12:52 p.m, a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Eastern Avenue and Spring Road.
1:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:53 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Wildwood Road.
2:13 p.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.
2:26 p.m., a dog-at-large animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.
2:39 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested at Water and East Crescent streets.
2:41 p.m., missing persons were reported on State Street.
4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
4:06 p.m., an ATV/snowmobile complaint was made on Piggery Road.
4:41 p.m., missing persons were reported on Water Street.
4:44 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Eastern Avenue and Cony Road.
4:46 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Sewall Street.
4:52 p.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported on Stone Street.
8:21 p.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.
9:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
Wednesday at 12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
1:27 a.m., an animal complaint of a dog barking was made on Church Hill Road.
2:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
IN BENTON, Tuesday at 1:35 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Albion Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.
3:29 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN CONCORD, Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Towner Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday 4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
7:09 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Ridge Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Second Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Perham Street.
3:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.
4:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Town Farm Road.
5:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Snow Street.
11:09 a.m., a well-being check was requested on West Hill Road.
11:32 a.m., theft was reported on Old Brunswick Road.
12:01 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Bridge Street.
Wednesday at 1:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.
6:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 11:12 a.m., property was recovered on Water Street.
Wednesday at 12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 3:28 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Water Street.
IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 10:34 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 10:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Drive.
Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., theft was reported on Rowell Street.
10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Kerns Hill Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hubbard Street.
11:41 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving an injury was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8 a.m., vandalism was reported on A Street.
IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Middle Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
11:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.
11:47 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 2:35 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Hubbard Road.
4:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.
11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Veteran Court.
5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patriots Drive.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:50 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving an injury was reported on U.S. Route 2.
1:37 p.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 2.
8:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Burgess Hill Top.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., fraud was reported on Hallowell Street.
2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Pond Road.
2:48 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Main Street.
8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roderick Road.
Tuesday at 5:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Annabessacook Road.
5:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.
11:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
ARRESTS
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:26 p.m., Thomas K. Mansir, 22, of Gardiner, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Main Avenue.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., Michael Paskell, 28, of North Anson, was arrested on a warrant and charges of criminal mischief and failure to appear.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:10 a.m., Victor Frascone, 43, of Fairfield, was arrested on a writ.
3:03 p.m., Ann Hicks, 51, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of arson, conspiracy to commit arson, theft by insurance deception and creating a false report.
3:40 p.m., Thomas Schmidt, 54, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of arson, conspiracy to commit arson, theft by insurance deception and creating a false report.
9:12 p.m., Ashley Ludden, 19, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:59 p.m., Mark Westman, 67, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
5:47 p.m., Renee Belisle, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:22 p.m., Edward C. Arbour, 40, of Coopers Mills, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Eastern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:52 p.m., Arlene M. Foster, 31, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle within 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.
3:38 p.m., Andrew M. McKetchnie, 37, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Mechanic Street.
5:51 p.m., John A. Cameron Sr., 41, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle within 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.
8 p.m., Kimberly A. Remis, 44, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Highland Avenue.
Wednesday at 3:45 a.m., Jeremiah N. Mackaye, 25, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Winter Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:48 p.m., Jeffery Phillips, 69, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended license and operating with a suspended registration following a hit-and-run on Main Street.
