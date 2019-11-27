IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harmony Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:09 a.m., a dog-at-large animal complaint was made on Jefferson Street.

8:58 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

9:36 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Civic Center Drive and Bond Brook Road.

12:13 p.m., fraud was reported on New England Road.

12:24 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Stephen King Drive.

12:39 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wade Road.

12:52 p.m, a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Eastern Avenue and Spring Road.

1:49 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:53 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Wildwood Road.

2:13 p.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.

2:26 p.m., a dog-at-large animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.

2:39 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested at Water and East Crescent streets.

2:41 p.m., missing persons were reported on State Street.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

4:06 p.m., an ATV/snowmobile complaint was made on Piggery Road.

4:41 p.m., missing persons were reported on Water Street.

4:44 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported at Eastern Avenue and Cony Road.

4:46 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Sewall Street.

4:52 p.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported on Stone Street.

8:21 p.m., property was recovered on Stephen King Drive.

9:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

Wednesday at 12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:27 a.m., an animal complaint of a dog barking was made on Church Hill Road.

2:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 1:35 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Albion Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

3:29 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN CONCORD, Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Towner Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday 4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

7:09 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Second Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Perham Street.

3:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

4:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Town Farm Road.

5:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Snow Street.

11:09 a.m., a well-being check was requested on West Hill Road.

11:32 a.m., theft was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

12:01 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Bridge Street.

Wednesday at 1:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Avenue.

6:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 11:12 a.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

Wednesday at 12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 3:28 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Water Street.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 10:34 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 10:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Drive.

Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., theft was reported on Rowell Street.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Kerns Hill Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hubbard Street.

11:41 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving an injury was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8 a.m., vandalism was reported on A Street.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

11:01 a.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

11:47 a.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 2:35 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Hubbard Road.

4:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Veteran Court.

5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patriots Drive.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:50 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving an injury was reported on U.S. Route 2.

1:37 p.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 2.

8:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Burgess Hill Top.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., fraud was reported on Hallowell Street.

2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Pond Road.

2:48 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Main Street.

8:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roderick Road.

Tuesday at 5:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Baker Street.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Annabessacook Road.

5:47 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street.

11:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:26 p.m., Thomas K. Mansir, 22, of Gardiner, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Main Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:20 p.m., Michael Paskell, 28, of North Anson, was arrested on a warrant and charges of criminal mischief and failure to appear.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:10 a.m., Victor Frascone, 43, of Fairfield, was arrested on a writ.

3:03 p.m., Ann Hicks, 51, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of arson, conspiracy to commit arson, theft by insurance deception and creating a false report.

3:40 p.m., Thomas Schmidt, 54, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of arson, conspiracy to commit arson, theft by insurance deception and creating a false report.

9:12 p.m., Ashley Ludden, 19, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:59 p.m., Mark Westman, 67, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

5:47 p.m., Renee Belisle, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:22 p.m., Edward C. Arbour, 40, of Coopers Mills, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:52 p.m., Arlene M. Foster, 31, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle within 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

3:38 p.m., Andrew M. McKetchnie, 37, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Mechanic Street.

5:51 p.m., John A. Cameron Sr., 41, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle within 150 days following a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

8 p.m., Kimberly A. Remis, 44, of West Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Highland Avenue.

Wednesday at 3:45 a.m., Jeremiah N. Mackaye, 25, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension following a motor vehicle stop on Winter Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:48 p.m., Jeffery Phillips, 69, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended license and operating with a suspended registration following a hit-and-run on Main Street.

