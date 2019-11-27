ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter was released from Emory University Hospital on Wednesday morning, a little more than two weeks after he was admitted for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain.

“He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” the Carter Center said in a news release. “The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.”

Carter checked into Emory on Nov. 11 after a series of recent falls.

On Oct. 21, he suffered a “minor pelvic fracture” from a fall at his home in Plains. Carter, who turned 95 earlier in the month, spent three days at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus before being released.

That was his second accident in two weeks and third major accident since May, when he fell and broke his hip.

Carter also bumped his head in October and required 14 stitches.

He made quick recoveries from both October accidents, even appearing at a Habitat for Humanity event, sporting a black eye and wearing an Atlanta Braves hat on the same night he hit his head.

On Nov. 3, he taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

“We are praying for him and we believe he is going to be okay,” Rev. Tony Lowden, Carter’s pastor at Maranatha Baptist, said Monday night. “He is one the greatest persons I have ever known,” Lowden added.

In 2015, Carter beat cancer. Doctors had found four small melanoma lesions on his brain. The discovery followed the removal of a lesion on his liver that took about 10% of the organ.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »