ST. ALBANS — A couple accused of torching a vehicle to collect insurance money has been charged with arson, conspiracy to commit arson, insurance fraud and filing a false public alarm.
On Sept. 29, Ann Hicks, 51, and Thomas Carlton, 54, both of Palmyra, are alleged by authorities to have set fire to their vehicle on Pond Road. They were arrested on Tuesday, according to a news release from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
The couple is being held at Somerset County Jail in East Madison.
This story will be updated.
