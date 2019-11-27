BELFAST — A Troy woman convicted of manslaughter in the death of her infant son is arguing for a new trial.

WABI-TV reports that Miranda Hopkins wants DNA taken from her two autistic sons, who she’s blamed for the January 2017 death of her infant son, Jaxson.

A subpoena has been issued to their father seeking his approval.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected an appeal of her 13-year prison sentence last year.

Hopkins initially told police she “blacked out” and awoke to find her 7-week-old son cold and beaten. She told police one of her two autistic sons may have caused the injuries. Jaxson’s cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries.

A court found Hopkins drank shots of liquor and smoked marijuana the night of Jaxson’s death.

The next court date is in February.

