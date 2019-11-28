The “Great Jazz for a Great Cause” benefit concert/open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Grand Central Café, 10 Railroad Square, Waterville, to raise funds for Waterville resident Jen Hickey, who is experiencing financial hardship because of treatment for breast cancer.

Jazz will be performed from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. by Jen’s son, Jake Hickey, a Waterville High School graduate and a musician in New Orleans.

The open house also will feature an art show and sale featuring Jen Hickey’s photographs, along with free soups, breads, deserts, tea and coffee.

Suggested donation is $10 per person. Mailed or walked-in donations payable to “Jen Hickey” also will be accepted at Kennebec Savings Bank, 226 Main St., Waterville, ME 04901.

For more information, contact Dave Carew at 615-540-7457 or [email protected].

