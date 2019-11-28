IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:44 a.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

8:03 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Western Avenue.

8:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Cony Street.

9:16 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

9:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.

10:31 a.m., needles were recovered on Marketplace Drive.

12:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

2:25 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.

5:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cony Street.

5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

5:48 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Bangor Street.

8:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Darin Drive.

10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 2:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:49 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Katie Lane.

IN EUSTIS, Wednesday at 11:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Peabody Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:12 a.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

2:18 p.m., mischief was reported on Island Avenue.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 4:12 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

9:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

9:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 11:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Sandy River Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 3:17 a.m., vandalism was reported on River Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 9:47 a.m., theft was reported on Jersey Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:52 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Pine Acres Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 6:37 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 11:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

9:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Waverly Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.

6:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Fairgrounds Market Plaza.

8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Island Avenue.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 4:14 a.m.,a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

9:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Armory Road.

6:15 p.m., vandalism was reported on Elm Plaza.

6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.

7:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilson Street.

9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

10:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Squire Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:10 a.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 6:39 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Central Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:28 a.m., Robert L. Farrington, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Medical Center Parkway.

Thursday at 3:04 a.m., Raymond Martin, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on the charge of domestic violence assault following a report of disturbance on Bridge Street.

3:04 a.m., John Jeremiah McCollett, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on the charge of domestic violence assault following a report of disturbance on Bridge Street.

5:01 a.m., Lisa Anne Franklin, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a report of disturbance on Green Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:10 a.m., Jenna Neal, 34, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:29 a.m., Steven Giles, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and one charge of theft.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:07 p.m., Thomas E. Keister, 39, of Rockland, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol following a traffic complaint made on Cony Road.

