IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:44 a.m., property was recovered on Water Street.
8:03 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Western Avenue.
8:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Cony Street.
9:16 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.
9:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stanley Street.
10:31 a.m., needles were recovered on Marketplace Drive.
12:50 p.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.
2:25 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.
5:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cony Street.
5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
5:48 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Stephen King Drive.
6:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Bangor Street.
8:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
9:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Darin Drive.
10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Thursday at 2:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:49 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 9:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Katie Lane.
IN EUSTIS, Wednesday at 11:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Peabody Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:12 a.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.
2:18 p.m., mischief was reported on Island Avenue.
8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 4:12 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.
9:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.
9:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.
IN MERCER, Wednesday at 11:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Sandy River Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 3:17 a.m., vandalism was reported on River Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 9:47 a.m., theft was reported on Jersey Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:52 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Pine Acres Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 6:37 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 11:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.
9:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Waverly Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:01 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.
6:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Fairgrounds Market Plaza.
8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Island Avenue.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 4:14 a.m.,a structure fire was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.
9:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Armory Road.
6:15 p.m., vandalism was reported on Elm Plaza.
6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mathews Avenue.
7:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilson Street.
9:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
10:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Squire Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:10 a.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 6:39 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Central Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:28 a.m., Robert L. Farrington, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Medical Center Parkway.
Thursday at 3:04 a.m., Raymond Martin, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on the charge of domestic violence assault following a report of disturbance on Bridge Street.
3:04 a.m., John Jeremiah McCollett, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on the charge of domestic violence assault following a report of disturbance on Bridge Street.
5:01 a.m., Lisa Anne Franklin, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a report of disturbance on Green Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:10 a.m., Jenna Neal, 34, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended license.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:29 a.m., Steven Giles, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and one charge of theft.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:07 p.m., Thomas E. Keister, 39, of Rockland, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol following a traffic complaint made on Cony Road.
