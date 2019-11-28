WATERVILLE — Kennebec Savings Bank president and CEO Andrew Silsby will talk about doing business in a digital world on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Thomas College and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s December business breakfast. The breakfast will be from 7:15 to 9 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road, according to a news release from Thomas College.

Silsby will discuss the importance of building and maintaining customer service in today’s digital world.

Kennebec Savings is a long-standing community bank that supports the central Maine region’s economic and community development, while providing customers a great banking experience. It is a $1.1 billion state-chartered community bank, part of a mutual organization, with a team of 140 employees. With locations throughout Maine in Augusta, Farmingdale, Waterville, Winthrop and Freeport, KSB has been serving area residents since 1870, according to the release.

Silsby worked up through the ranks in banking, starting as a teller in 1986 and performing nearly every job function in banking over the past 33 years. He knows the bank inside and out and feels uniquely qualified to lead this institution that’s so important to the community.

Silsby’s long-term vision is of a vibrant, attractive and successful region with opportunities for young people to put down roots and start a family. With such a strong community bank, the region will have the necessary capital it needs to facilitate growth and expansion.

As a hands-on leader, Silsby enjoys rolling up his sleeves and pitching in wherever he’s needed, in both the bank and the community. He is involved with multiple area nonprofit boards, such as the Chamber of Commerce, the Colonial Theater University of Maine at Augusta Board of Visitors and many other organizations.

Hard work with a can-do spirit and a great love of community, mixed with tremendous sense of optimism for the future are the drivers that make Silsby the leader he is today.

Silsby lives in Manchester with his wife.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics. The cost of the business breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

