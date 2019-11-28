WOOLWICH – Gloria Altena (Cray) Kenney passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2019 at Horizons Living & Rehabilitation Center in Brunswick at the age of 81 years.

Gloria was born on April 6, 1938 in Richmond, to Wesley C and Nettie S (Lilly) Cray. She was the one of six children and always had wonderful stories to tell about each one.

Gloria had many jobs in her 81 years; she worked as a waitress, in factories, crafting greenware ceramics, selling Avon, being the matriarch of a loving family, but her MOST favorite job was owning and operating the former Kenney’s Country Store.

Her store was a place that many folks remember as the place for pizzas, penny candy, burn permits, tagging deer & fur, cold drinks and catching up. She made you feel welcome and was always up for a good laugh.

Gloria supported many groups through the years and created an extensive list of people she called friends. If you had the opportunity to visit with her, she didn’t forget a face or a name. She loved to banter with you, and it was a rare occasion for anyone to get the better of her. She loved to laugh and be of help when she could. During her stay at Horizons she made friends with the other residents and staff. She really enjoyed playing Bingo there. If you happened to visit at Bingo time, you were playing too, like it not!

Gloria was predeceased by her brothers Wesley C. Cray, Jr. and Albert M. Cray and her sister Phyllis B. Chapman.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Howard M. Kenney of Woolwich; children Jean S. McGuigan, Joan E. Kenney, Howard C. Kenney of Woolwich and Phyllis H. Kenney of Farmingdale; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Joshua, Leah, Sophie and Joseph Norton of Farmingdale, Kurt Kenney of Richmond, Danielle, Benjamin, Anabelle and Connor Barry of Farmingdale, Sarah, Jason and Liam McGuigan – Aarons of Woolwich, Nicole and Nicholas Noble of Richmond, and James Kenney of Wiscasset; siblings Merle M. Cray and his wife Joyce A, Pauline R. Beasley, sisters-in- law Frances L. Cray, and Mary B. Cray. She always enjoyed the company of her many nieces, nephews and their families.

There will be a celebration of life to be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3-6 p.m. at the West Dresden Fire Station on the corner of Rt 197 & Rt 128 in Dresden across from Forest Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the Spring.

The Kenney family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Horizons for loving our mother and taking exceptional care of her. We also want to thank everyone that has provided care, kindness, patience and love to her as she navigated through all of life’s medical conditions.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to:

Activities Fund

c/o Horizons Living &

Rehabilitation Center

29 Maurice Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011

