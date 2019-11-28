WATERVILLE – June Pierce Kaska, 94, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. She passed away at Mount Saint Joseph in Waterville.

She was born in Clinton on June 29, 1925, the daughter of the late Ray and Helen (Wright) Pierce.

June attended Clinton High School, graduating at the age of 16. She received a two-year business degree from Thomas College and began working in the business office at Keyes Fibre from there. Following many years of this kind of work, including Ski Land Woolen Mill in Clinton, she retired.

Over the years she attended Clinton Baptist Church, Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church of Fairfield and Quaker Hill Christian Church. Her faith was always very important to her.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Fred Pierce; and her son, Willard “Woody” Pierce Steeves.

June will be sadly missed by her daughters, Gail Washburn and husband, Scott, Dale Morin and husband, Stephen, Jill Sprague and Anne Lowe and husband, Craig; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Clinton Baptist Church, 10 Spring St., Clinton. Burial will be in the spring at Greenlawn Rest Cemetery in Clinton.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous