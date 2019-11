IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:58 p.m., a loose dog was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

9:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairview Avenue.

Friday at 12:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

2:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Linwood Avenue.

2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nazarene Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 4:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 7:10 a.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Valley Farms Road.

1:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Norridgewock Road.

4:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

4:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Friday at 9:51 a.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Thursday at 1:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeside Drive.

IN JAY, Thursday at 12:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:41 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Thursday at 6:16 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 6:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 12:38 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on East Pond Road.

1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:02 a.m., threatening was reported on Powers Road.

4:27 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Powers Road.

5:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 6:25 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Palmyra Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 4:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Hilltop Drive.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

9:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.

11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Friday at 1:12 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Marketplace.

9:57 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:52 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Trafton Road.

11:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Taylor Avenue.

3:20 p.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

5:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 8:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:10 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Garland Road.

9:14 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Albion Road.

Friday at 3:04 a.m., a burglary was reported on Joe Avenue.

4:30 a.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 1:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Route 41.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:08 p.m., Michelle Choate, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of assault on an emergency medical care provider following a reported assault on Medical Center Parkway.

3:27 p.m., an arrest was made following a traffic stop on State Street and Laurel Street. A full report was not available by press time.

11:58 p.m., an arrest was made on Civic Center Drive following an underage drinking detail. A full report was not available by press time.

