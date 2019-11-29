WATERVILLE — Downtown was aglow Friday night as crowds watched the annual Parade of Lights, opening of Kringleville, Santa’s mini village, and first-ever lighting of a giant evergreen tree at the RiverWalk at Head of Falls.
Temperatures were chilly in the mid 20s by Friday evening as light-strewn vehicles, floats, marchers and eventually, Santa, made their way across the heart of downtown Waterville. The parade featured The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, police and fire vehicles, dance troupes and cheerleaders, carolers, and floats with themes such as gingerbread land and snowflakes.
The grand marshal, sponsored by Central Maine Chevy, was a team of representatives from Waterville Cal Ripken, which will be hosting the 2020 World Series Cal Ripken tournament.
Following the parade, hundreds of children and adults gathered at the Head of Falls park for festivities, music and dancing and a tree-lighting.
The event was organized by the Children’s Discovery Museum, which has been raising funds to buy the First Congregational Church of Christ building at 7 Eustis Parkway in Waterville.
