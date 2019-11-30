Maine producers, farmers and farm managers are welcome to attend the Farm Business Management Forum being hosted by Farm Credit East and SCORE Maine, based in Auburn. The forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at O’Brien’s Restaurant at the Best Western in Waterville. This event is free to attend and lunch will be provided, according to a news release from Farm Credit East.

The Farm Business Management Forum is a series of educational sessions to enhance attendees’ business management skills. Those who attend can learn how to increase business performance and profits, along with new hiring strategies.

Speakers will include Nancy McBrady, bureau director of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources; SCORE Maine agricultural mentors Stephen Veazey and Allyn Lamb; and Farm Credit East consultant Ethan Robertson. Topics will include farm policy, diversification strategies and business planning considerations. There will also be a panel discussion on farm labor titled “Hiring and Managing Your Workers.”

For more information or to register, contact Ethan Robertson at 784-0193 or [email protected].

Camden National Bank continuously recognized for outstanding commitment to small business growth in Maine

This year, Camden National Bank received the Finance Authority of Maine’s “Lender at Work for Maine” Award for the 10th time and the U.S. Small Business Administration’s District Director Award, according to a news release from the bank.

The Finance Authority of Maine recently presented Camden National Bank with the “Lender at Work for Maine” Award at its annual Showcase Maine event in Portland. The award category is reserved for lenders with assets of $1.5 billion and above, and this is the bank’s 10th time as a FAME awardee. Earlier this month, Camden National Bank also received the 2019 U.S. Small Business Administration District Director Award. Both recognitions highlight Camden National Bank’s outstanding commitment to supporting Maine business growth.

Over the past year, Camden National Bank partnered with FAME on 48 loans totaling approximately $13.6 million. This in turn helped to create 109 Maine jobs and retain an additional 484 jobs.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to support the growth and success of hard-working, local businesses which help our communities and local economy thrive,” said Tim Nightingale, executive vice president and senior lending officer at Camden National Bank. “We are honored to receive both FAME’s ‘Lender at Work for Maine Award’ and the SBA’s ‘District Director Award’ this year as these recognitions represent the long-lasting impact that our partnerships and capabilities have on Maine businesses, families and communities.”

“Camden National Bank is a valued partner of FAME’s, and we are pleased to once again recognize them for utilizing our programs to help grow Maine’s economy, and create and retain good-paying Maine jobs,” said Bruce Wagner, Finance Authority of Maine’s CEO.

FAME is a quasi-independent state agency that provides financial solutions that help Maine people achieve their business and higher education goals. FAME, which is celebrating its 36th anniversary, helps create a stronger Maine workforce by focusing on the nexus of economic and educational development.

Lovejoy Health Center welcomes new family nurse practitioner

Keiko Kurita, family nurse practitioner, joined the staff at Lovejoy Health Center in Albion this winter. Keiko recently graduated from the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at the University of Southern Maine and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in science, technology and society in 2013 from Vassar College, New York. Her areas of interest include family medicine, gerontology, diabetes, family planning, nutrition and physical activity, according to a news release from HealthReach Community Health Centers based in Waterville.

Kurita completed a clinical rotation at another HealthReach practice in her final semester as a nurse practitioner student. “I am returning to HealthReach, because I thoroughly enjoyed my clinical rotation,” shared Kurita. “There was a strong sense of community at the health center, and the patients and employees always had positive things to say about HealthReach. I am thrilled to join the team of caring individuals at Lovejoy who collaborate to provide quality primary care for all patients. I am drawn to community-based primary care because of the opportunity to meet and learn from people of all ages.”

Kurita will join physicians Dean Chamberlain and David Austin, physician assistant Bobby Keith, family nurse practitioner Kaitlynn Read, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Marta Hall and clinical social worker Deb Daigle.

Bangor Savings Bank to collect warm coats for kids in December

All Bangor Savings Bank locations in Maine will be drop-off spots for the 37th annual Coats and Toys for Kids campaign during the month of December.

Bank locations will collect new and gently-used coats during normal operating hours. The campaign is coordinated by the Salvation Army and News Center Maine, and has provided more than 800,000 coats to Maine children over the years, according to a news release from the bank.

All donated coats are cleaned and stored by Pratt-Abbott Cleaners. Coats will be collected at bank locations through Dec. 31.

“We’re proud to play a role in helping provide warm coats to Maine children and families in need,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice.

Hannaford, Shaw’s and Pratt-Abbott locations also serve as Coats and Toys for Kids drop-off spots. The 2018 campaign collected 17,200 coats and 6,710 toys.

Compiled from submitted news releases.

For more business briefs, visit centralmaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »