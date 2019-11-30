IN ANSON, Friday at 11:50 a.m., threatening was reported on Union Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:57 a.m., needles were recovered on Whitten Road.

9:10 a.m., an animal well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

9:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leighton Road.

11:43 a.m., a well-being check was made on Malta Street.

12:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Windsor Avenue and Lambard Road.

1:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bangor Street.

2:19 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:59 p.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive and Bond Brook Road.

4:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Patterson Street.

7 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Taylor Street.

7:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

7:52 p.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

9:01 p.m., a well-being check was made on Union Street.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Road.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Jefferson Street and Oxford Street.

11:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.

11:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Congress Street.

Saturday at 12:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:37 a.m., a well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

3:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Road.

12:31 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Pease Hill Road.

5:55 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Solon Road.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 11:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Valley Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 11:28 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Hinkley Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 4:59 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Birchwood Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:51 a.m., fraud was reported on Skowhegan Road.

1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:38 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Green Road.

3:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Osborne Street.

3:45 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Martin Stream Road.

5:32 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Police Plaza.

5:42 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Fairwood Drive.

7:41 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Kennebec Street.

7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

7:51 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Martin Stream Road.

9:47 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

8:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dunham Road.

Saturday at 7:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

7:24 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

9:15 a.m., vandalism was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

9:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 12:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:08 p.m., a strong-arm robbery was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 1:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 3:51 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on North Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 7:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ingraham Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 8:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 12:26 p.m., fraud was reported on Kimball Pond Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 5:05 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Summer Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 5:17 p.m., an animal complaint was reported on Gale Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 3:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

8:11 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hathorn Street.

9:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hathorn Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:12 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

10:43 a.m., theft was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:21 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Elm Plaza.

12:43 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with a personal injury was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:55 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported at JFK Plaza.

4:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Street.

5 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Victoria Drive.

6:47 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

Saturday at 5:57 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Place.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 2:29 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 3:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Joe Avenue.

8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 9:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:44 p.m., Donald Jayne, 30, of Mount Vernon was arrested for violating conditions of release on State Street.

5:07 p.m., Tiffany Marie Merrill, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on the charge of assault following a report of a disturbance on Old Belgrade Road.

11:24 p.m., David D. Dyer, 48, of Vassalboro, was arrested on the charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, for aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation and for failing to stop for a police officer following a vehicle pursuit that started on Bangor Street and ended on Western Avenue.

Saturday at 1:37 a.m., Sabrina L. Erickson, 42, of Augusta was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop on State Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 1:25 a.m., Nathan J. Grant, 35, of Litchfield, was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:47 p.m., Elizabeth Mikita Lewis, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

4:21 p.m., Nathaniel Swanson, 19, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding over 30 miles per hour.

10:16 p.m., Jeffery Bowman, 47, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:57 p.m., Russell Taylor, 50, of South Portland, was arrested on a warrant following the report of a disturbance on Gray Street.

Saturday at 1:54 a.m., Christopher Lovell, 35, of Warren, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:58 p.m., a 60-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for depositing matter in the streets, sidewalks and public places following a report of a disturbance on Kennedy Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:57 p.m., Russell Taylor, 50, of South Portland, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug following the report of a disturbance on Gray Street.

